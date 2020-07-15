/
Lenoir-Rhyne University
3 Apartments For Rent Near Lenoir-Rhyne University
Viewmont
Quail Ridge
333 10th Avenue Dr NE, Hickory, NC
Studio
$575
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$625
650 sqft
Quail Ridge Apartments in Hickory, NC is ready to be your home. Located at 333 10th Avenue Dr. Ne in Hickory, this community is an ideal place to move. Schedule a time to view the available floorplans.
1655 20th Avenue Drive Northeast - 1
1655 20th Avenue Drive Northeast, Hickory, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1050 sqft
At The Village at Catawba Ridge in Hickory, you've discovered your new home. The 28601 location in Hickory has much to offer its residents. Make sure you to check out the current floorplan options.
Claremont
110 North Center Street
110 North Center Street, Hickory, NC
Studio
$1,200
1000 sqft
Excellent downtown Hickory location. Four offices located on 2nd level, reception area plus an adjacent space that can be used for an additional office or conference room/library. Ample parking, elevator. Over 1,000 square feet. Five year lease.
