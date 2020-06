Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking for an updated 1 bed 1 bath apartment? All new flooring, paint, and new appliances! Water-Sewer-Trash INCLUDED! Close to All American Hwy, Fort Bragg, Pope AFB, shopping and more! Pets accepted dog/cat: limit 2, breed restrictions and 20 lbs or less apply!



MODEL ONLY UNIT AVAILABLE TO VIEW! SPECIFIC UNITS MOVE IN READY! COME CHECK OUT A KEY TODAY AT LITTLE AND YOUNG!