Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

700 Megan Ct

700 Megan Court · (910) 487-4400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

700 Megan Court, Fayetteville, NC 28314
Seventy-First

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 700 Megan Ct · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1682 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
700 Megan ~ Brookrun - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Near Ft. Bragg. The Home Features a Covered Front Porch, a Foyer, a Large Dining Room/Great Room Combo with Vaulted Ceilings and a Fireplace, an Eat In Kitchen with a Range, Dishwasher & Fridge, a Master Suite with a Walk In Closet, Garden Tub & Separate Shower, a Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer Hookups and a Fenced Back Yard with a Deck. The Home Also Includes a Gas Forced Warm Air System for Heating & Central A/C, Carpet & Vinyl Flooring, a Security System (Tenants Responsibility), Smoke Alarms, Ceiling Fans and a Double Car Garage.

Pets: Yes, with a MINIMUM of $200 Pet Deposit, PLUS $20 increase in rent. These amounts can be higher or the owner can decide not to allow pets depending on the size of the pet, the type of pet or more than one pet. This is up to the owner of the home.
Group Share: No
Section 8: No
HOA: No
Year Built: 1996

Electric: PWC
Water: Aqua
Sewer: PWC
Gas: Piedmont Natural Gas (For Heating & Water Heater)

Grade School: EE Miller
Middle School: Anne Chestnut
High School: Westover

***Deposit May Be Higher Depending on Application***
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Megan Ct have any available units?
700 Megan Ct has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Megan Ct have?
Some of 700 Megan Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Megan Ct currently offering any rent specials?
700 Megan Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Megan Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Megan Ct is pet friendly.
Does 700 Megan Ct offer parking?
Yes, 700 Megan Ct does offer parking.
Does 700 Megan Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Megan Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Megan Ct have a pool?
No, 700 Megan Ct does not have a pool.
Does 700 Megan Ct have accessible units?
No, 700 Megan Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Megan Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Megan Ct has units with dishwashers.
