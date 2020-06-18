700 Megan Ct

Amenities
700 Megan ~ Brookrun - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Near Ft. Bragg. The Home Features a Covered Front Porch, a Foyer, a Large Dining Room/Great Room Combo with Vaulted Ceilings and a Fireplace, an Eat In Kitchen with a Range, Dishwasher & Fridge, a Master Suite with a Walk In Closet, Garden Tub & Separate Shower, a Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer Hookups and a Fenced Back Yard with a Deck. The Home Also Includes a Gas Forced Warm Air System for Heating & Central A/C, Carpet & Vinyl Flooring, a Security System (Tenants Responsibility), Smoke Alarms, Ceiling Fans and a Double Car Garage.
Pets: Yes, with a MINIMUM of $200 Pet Deposit, PLUS $20 increase in rent. These amounts can be higher or the owner can decide not to allow pets depending on the size of the pet, the type of pet or more than one pet. This is up to the owner of the home.
Group Share: No
Section 8: No
HOA: No
Year Built: 1996
Electric: PWC
Water: Aqua
Sewer: PWC
Gas: Piedmont Natural Gas (For Heating & Water Heater)
Grade School: EE Miller
Middle School: Anne Chestnut
High School: Westover
***Deposit May Be Higher Depending on Application***
