Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6454 East Hampton (Pets Considered) - Well maintained home on corner lot in Devonwood. Large bay windows in formal living area offer plenty of natural light. Hardwoods in all main living areas. Eat-in kitchen. Den with fireplace for decorative use only. New carpet in bedrooms. Fenced yard. Single garage.



Pets OK with owner approval and a $250 non-refundable deposit.



Fireplace is NOT for use, decorative only



To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate



**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $30 per person.**



$20 Admin fee included in the rent.



(RLNE2278099)