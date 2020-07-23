All apartments in Fayetteville
Location

612 Marshtree Ln, Fayetteville, NC 28314
Seventy-First

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Marshtree 612-101 · Avail. now

$825

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1301 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
Charming 2 Bedroom Condo in Landfall Condos ! - Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo unit in Landfall Condos off of Cliffdale road close to shopping and food ! This condo unit is a first floor unit featuring a eat-in kitchen, gas log fireplace, and a stunning master suite. The master suite features a stunning walk in shower, a garden tub, double vanity sink, and two walk- in closets! The unit also features a covered patio area with exterior storage and a community pool, perfect for summer ! Come see today !

DIRECTIONS : Right on Yadkin, Left on Santa Fe, Left on Bonanza, Right on Morganton, Left on Reily, Right on Cliffdale, Right into Landfall Condos.

Utilities: (PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY)
Water: Public Works
Sewer: Public Works
Electric: Public Works

Schools: (PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY)
GS1: Cliffdale Elementary
JRH: Westover Middle School
SRH: Westover Senior High

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5797122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Marshtree Ln Unit 101 have any available units?
612 Marshtree Ln Unit 101 has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 Marshtree Ln Unit 101 have?
Some of 612 Marshtree Ln Unit 101's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Marshtree Ln Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
612 Marshtree Ln Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Marshtree Ln Unit 101 pet-friendly?
No, 612 Marshtree Ln Unit 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 612 Marshtree Ln Unit 101 offer parking?
No, 612 Marshtree Ln Unit 101 does not offer parking.
Does 612 Marshtree Ln Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Marshtree Ln Unit 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Marshtree Ln Unit 101 have a pool?
Yes, 612 Marshtree Ln Unit 101 has a pool.
Does 612 Marshtree Ln Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 612 Marshtree Ln Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Marshtree Ln Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Marshtree Ln Unit 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
