612 Marshtree Ln Unit 101

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool

Charming 2 Bedroom Condo in Landfall Condos ! - Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo unit in Landfall Condos off of Cliffdale road close to shopping and food ! This condo unit is a first floor unit featuring a eat-in kitchen, gas log fireplace, and a stunning master suite. The master suite features a stunning walk in shower, a garden tub, double vanity sink, and two walk- in closets! The unit also features a covered patio area with exterior storage and a community pool, perfect for summer ! Come see today !



DIRECTIONS : Right on Yadkin, Left on Santa Fe, Left on Bonanza, Right on Morganton, Left on Reily, Right on Cliffdale, Right into Landfall Condos.



Utilities: (PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY)

Water: Public Works

Sewer: Public Works

Electric: Public Works



Schools: (PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY)

GS1: Cliffdale Elementary

JRH: Westover Middle School

SRH: Westover Senior High



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5797122)