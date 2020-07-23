612 Marshtree Ln Unit 101

Amenities
Charming 2 Bedroom Condo in Landfall Condos ! - Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo unit in Landfall Condos off of Cliffdale road close to shopping and food ! This condo unit is a first floor unit featuring a eat-in kitchen, gas log fireplace, and a stunning master suite. The master suite features a stunning walk in shower, a garden tub, double vanity sink, and two walk- in closets! The unit also features a covered patio area with exterior storage and a community pool, perfect for summer ! Come see today !
DIRECTIONS : Right on Yadkin, Left on Santa Fe, Left on Bonanza, Right on Morganton, Left on Reily, Right on Cliffdale, Right into Landfall Condos.
Utilities: (PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY)
Water: Public Works
Sewer: Public Works
Electric: Public Works
Schools: (PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY)
GS1: Cliffdale Elementary
JRH: Westover Middle School
SRH: Westover Senior High
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5797122)