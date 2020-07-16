5623 Birch Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

5623 Birch (Pets Considered) - To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate



This quaint 3 bedroom home is ready for move in today! New updates (2018) include a new roof, new interior paint throughout, and new cabinets in the laundry room. You'll enjoy relaxing in the living room enjoying exterior views from the large bay window, or family night in the spacious carpeted newly carpeted den.

The large kitchen has plenty of cabinetry and a spacious dining area. All bedrooms feature attractive hard wood flooring and spacious closets. Beautiful tile work on the bathroom!



There's more - A cozy screened-in porch where you're sure to enjoy in warmer months overlooking the large fenced in backyard. One large outdoor storage shed for tenant use.



*Fireplace is for decorative use only.



Pets considered on a case by case basis and a non-refundable $250 pet fee.



$20 Admin Fee included in the rent.



**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**



(RLNE4575728)