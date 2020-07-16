All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

5623 Birch Rd.

5623 Birch Road · No Longer Available
Location

5623 Birch Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304
Douglas Byrd

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
5623 Birch (Pets Considered) - To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate

This quaint 3 bedroom home is ready for move in today! New updates (2018) include a new roof, new interior paint throughout, and new cabinets in the laundry room. You'll enjoy relaxing in the living room enjoying exterior views from the large bay window, or family night in the spacious carpeted newly carpeted den.
The large kitchen has plenty of cabinetry and a spacious dining area. All bedrooms feature attractive hard wood flooring and spacious closets. Beautiful tile work on the bathroom!

There's more - A cozy screened-in porch where you're sure to enjoy in warmer months overlooking the large fenced in backyard. One large outdoor storage shed for tenant use.

*Fireplace is for decorative use only.

Pets considered on a case by case basis and a non-refundable $250 pet fee.

$20 Admin Fee included in the rent.

**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**

(RLNE4575728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5623 Birch Rd. have any available units?
5623 Birch Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, NC.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5623 Birch Rd. have?
Some of 5623 Birch Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5623 Birch Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
5623 Birch Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5623 Birch Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5623 Birch Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 5623 Birch Rd. offer parking?
No, 5623 Birch Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 5623 Birch Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5623 Birch Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5623 Birch Rd. have a pool?
No, 5623 Birch Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 5623 Birch Rd. have accessible units?
No, 5623 Birch Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 5623 Birch Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5623 Birch Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
