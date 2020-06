Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking for an updated 1 bed 1 bath apartment? All NEW flooring, paint, and NEW appliances! Water-Sewer-Trash INCLUDED! Close to the All American Hwy, Fort Bragg, Pope AFB, shopping and more! Pets accepted dog/cat: 2 per unit, breed restrictions, weight limit of 20 lbs or less apply.



The Model is the only available unit to view! Specific units rent ready! Come check out a key at Little & Young today!