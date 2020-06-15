All apartments in Fayetteville
3588 Torbay Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:12 PM

3588 Torbay Drive

3588 Torbay Drive · (201) 845-7300
Location

3588 Torbay Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28311

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$735

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3588 Torbay Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28311 2 Beds&middot;2 Baths&middot;948 Sq FtFreshly Painted Two bedrooms/Two baths. Duplex Without updated bathrooms with High-end fixtures, Porcelain Title and Laminate - Oak laminated floor in the Great Room, Dining Room & Kitchen - Close to Ft Bragg and shopping. Cute with all appliances. Patio. Washer and dryer hook up. Close to shops, library, and grocery stores. Ready to move in. ***Best home on the block by none. Check it out!!! I love the OAK laminate in the Great Room, the hallway, the Dining Room and the Kitchen. I also love the updated bathrooms with high hand fixtures. The patio is gorgeous. It is close to shops, library, and Grocery storeiP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3588 Torbay Drive have any available units?
3588 Torbay Drive has a unit available for $735 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
Is 3588 Torbay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3588 Torbay Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3588 Torbay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3588 Torbay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 3588 Torbay Drive offer parking?
No, 3588 Torbay Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3588 Torbay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3588 Torbay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3588 Torbay Drive have a pool?
No, 3588 Torbay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3588 Torbay Drive have accessible units?
No, 3588 Torbay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3588 Torbay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3588 Torbay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3588 Torbay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3588 Torbay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
