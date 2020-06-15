3588 Torbay Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

3588 Torbay Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28311 2 Beds·2 Baths·948 Sq FtFreshly Painted Two bedrooms/Two baths. Duplex Without updated bathrooms with High-end fixtures, Porcelain Title and Laminate - Oak laminated floor in the Great Room, Dining Room & Kitchen - Close to Ft Bragg and shopping. Cute with all appliances. Patio. Washer and dryer hook up. Close to shops, library, and grocery stores. Ready to move in. ***Best home on the block by none. Check it out!!! I love the OAK laminate in the Great Room, the hallway, the Dining Room and the Kitchen. I also love the updated bathrooms with high hand fixtures. The patio is gorgeous. It is close to shops, library, and Grocery storeiP