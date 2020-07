Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed accessible elevator parking 24hr maintenance bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet yoga

IN THE HEART OF DURHAM



Start Something New at Bell West End, Downtown Durham's premier apartment community. Situated on the edge of the American Tobacco district, Bell West End is less than a mile from Duke University and is walkable to the area's finest dining, shopping and entertainment. Our residents enjoy the convenience of living around the corner from the Durham Performing Arts Center, Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Brightleaf Square and we’re convenient to Research Triangle Park. Getting to and from school or work is a breeze as we’re located moments from the Durham Freeway, US-501, I-40 & I-85. If you’re new to the area, don’t worry, we welcome you to our monthly resident events where you can connect with your neighbors and city!



Bell West End, located in Downtown Durham, offers studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes each equipped with gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and Energy Star stainless steel appliances, a full-size washer/dryer, and walk-in closets.