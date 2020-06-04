All apartments in Durham
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

813 Belvin Ave

813 Belvin Avenue · (919) 213-1575
Location

813 Belvin Avenue, Durham, NC 27704

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 813 Belvin Ave · Avail. Jul 17

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1164 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
813 Belvin Ave Available 07/17/20 Available July 17th! Recently Renovated Home in Durham Just North of Colonial Village! - Available for a July 17th move-in date! Recently renovated, spacious, 2bd/1ba home in Durham! Great location being only 1.5 miles from Life and Science Museum and 4 miles from Downtown Durham and Duke!

Just north of the well sought out Colonial Village in Durham, this home has gone through a transformation, from flooring to appliances to light fixtures. Huge kitchen with plenty of counter space and pantry. Spacious bathroom with double vanity.

Dogs and cats allowed with approval and deposit, though it is 1 pet limit!

Washer and dryer included in rent!

This property requires a 650+ credit score and a minimum income of at least 3xs the monthly rent to qualify.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Brendan Smyth at brendan@acorn-oak.com for more details or to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4048280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Belvin Ave have any available units?
813 Belvin Ave has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 813 Belvin Ave have?
Some of 813 Belvin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Belvin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
813 Belvin Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Belvin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 Belvin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 813 Belvin Ave offer parking?
No, 813 Belvin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 813 Belvin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 Belvin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Belvin Ave have a pool?
No, 813 Belvin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 813 Belvin Ave have accessible units?
No, 813 Belvin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Belvin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 Belvin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 Belvin Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 813 Belvin Ave has units with air conditioning.
