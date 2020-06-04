Amenities

813 Belvin Ave Available 07/17/20 Available July 17th! Recently Renovated Home in Durham Just North of Colonial Village! - Available for a July 17th move-in date! Recently renovated, spacious, 2bd/1ba home in Durham! Great location being only 1.5 miles from Life and Science Museum and 4 miles from Downtown Durham and Duke!



Just north of the well sought out Colonial Village in Durham, this home has gone through a transformation, from flooring to appliances to light fixtures. Huge kitchen with plenty of counter space and pantry. Spacious bathroom with double vanity.



Dogs and cats allowed with approval and deposit, though it is 1 pet limit!



Washer and dryer included in rent!



This property requires a 650+ credit score and a minimum income of at least 3xs the monthly rent to qualify.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Brendan Smyth at brendan@acorn-oak.com for more details or to schedule a showing!



