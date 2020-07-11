Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3004 Scuppernong Drive Available 08/26/20 Available 8/27/20! HUGE FENCED IN YARD! 3/2.5 in East Durham near RTP! - The title says it all!



This perfect 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house is tucked away on a cul-de-sac with more than enough room to run, play, relax, and socialize!



Located in East Durham, you can get to Brier Creek, Research Triangle Park, Downtown Durham, and the Raleigh-Durham International Airport in JUST minutes! If a natural oasis, or a private retreat is what makes you smile, then you can prepare for endless joy if you choose this home!



All bedrooms are conveniently located on the second floor, and you can access the expansive deck from the kitchen or living room! Of course, with a giant fenced-in backyard and a cozy fireplace, there is NOTHING that this house doesn't offer!



Minimum credit scores of 650 + income of 3x's the monthly rent required to qualify.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing please visit us at www.acorn-oak.com or email Ty/Carrie at: live@acorn-oak.com



