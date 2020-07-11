All apartments in Durham
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

3004 Scuppernong Drive

3004 Scuppernong Drive · (919) 694-1660 ext. 27
Location

3004 Scuppernong Drive, Durham, NC 27703

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3004 Scuppernong Drive · Avail. Aug 26

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1616 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3004 Scuppernong Drive Available 08/26/20 Available 8/27/20! HUGE FENCED IN YARD! 3/2.5 in East Durham near RTP! - The title says it all!

This perfect 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house is tucked away on a cul-de-sac with more than enough room to run, play, relax, and socialize!

Located in East Durham, you can get to Brier Creek, Research Triangle Park, Downtown Durham, and the Raleigh-Durham International Airport in JUST minutes! If a natural oasis, or a private retreat is what makes you smile, then you can prepare for endless joy if you choose this home!

All bedrooms are conveniently located on the second floor, and you can access the expansive deck from the kitchen or living room! Of course, with a giant fenced-in backyard and a cozy fireplace, there is NOTHING that this house doesn't offer!

Minimum credit scores of 650 + income of 3x's the monthly rent required to qualify.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing please visit us at www.acorn-oak.com or email Ty/Carrie at: live@acorn-oak.com

(RLNE4256397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Scuppernong Drive have any available units?
3004 Scuppernong Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3004 Scuppernong Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Scuppernong Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Scuppernong Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3004 Scuppernong Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3004 Scuppernong Drive offer parking?
No, 3004 Scuppernong Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3004 Scuppernong Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 Scuppernong Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Scuppernong Drive have a pool?
No, 3004 Scuppernong Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Scuppernong Drive have accessible units?
No, 3004 Scuppernong Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Scuppernong Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3004 Scuppernong Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3004 Scuppernong Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3004 Scuppernong Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
