All apartments in Durham
Find more places like
2409 Pear Tree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Durham, NC
/
2409 Pear Tree Lane
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2409 Pear Tree Lane

2409 Pear Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Durham
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2409 Pear Tree Lane, Durham, NC 27703
Ed Cook

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
2409 Pear Tree Lane Available 07/15/20 *Pending Application* Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in Durham minutes from shopping and entertainment! - *Pending Application* This home is conveniently located close to major highways, shopping, restaurants and more!

This home offers an open floorplan with lots of living space that opens to the beautiful gourmet kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a gas fireplace, a designated laundry room, and a flexible bonus area on the main level! Upstairs you will find a large master suite and en suite with a massive walk-in closet, an open loft space, three additional spacious bedrooms, and two full baths! This home sits in a quiet neighborhood with a playground within walking distance!

Solar panels included helping save on electrical bills! Plus smart thermostats!

Brand new washer and dryer included. And don't forget about the two-car garage!

Tenant is responsible for utilities + lawn maintenance. 650+ credit requirement + monthly income must be 3x monthly rent.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Cheyenne at cheyenne@acorn-oak.com to secure your new home today!

(RLNE4963614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Mission Triangle Point
600 Discovery Way
Durham, NC 27703
The Hamptons at RTP
300 E Seaforth Dr
Durham, NC 27713
The Reserve at Ellis Crossing
400 Advancement Ave
Durham, NC 27703
Arboretum at Southpoint
4405 Waterford Valley Dr
Durham, NC 27713
The Belmont Apartments
1000 Mcqueen Drive
Durham, NC 27705
Crosstown at Chapel Hill
6123 Farrington Rd
Durham, NC 27517
810 Ninth
810 9th St
Durham, NC 27705
The Lex at Brier Creek
200 Wind River Pkwy
Durham, NC 27560
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2409 Pear Tree Lane have any available units?
2409 Pear Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durham, NC.
What amenities does 2409 Pear Tree Lane have?
Some of 2409 Pear Tree Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 Pear Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Pear Tree Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Pear Tree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2409 Pear Tree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2409 Pear Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2409 Pear Tree Lane does offer parking.
Does 2409 Pear Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2409 Pear Tree Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Pear Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 2409 Pear Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2409 Pear Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 2409 Pear Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Pear Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2409 Pear Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2409 Pear Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2409 Pear Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Durham 1 BedroomsDurham 2 BedroomsDurham Apartments with BalconyDurham Pet Friendly PlacesDurham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hope ValleyDowntown DurhamWoodcroftDowning CreekOld West Durham

Apartments Near Colleges

Duke UniversityDurham Technical Community CollegeGuilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University