in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground garage

2409 Pear Tree Lane Available 07/15/20 *Pending Application* Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in Durham minutes from shopping and entertainment! - *Pending Application* This home is conveniently located close to major highways, shopping, restaurants and more!



This home offers an open floorplan with lots of living space that opens to the beautiful gourmet kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a gas fireplace, a designated laundry room, and a flexible bonus area on the main level! Upstairs you will find a large master suite and en suite with a massive walk-in closet, an open loft space, three additional spacious bedrooms, and two full baths! This home sits in a quiet neighborhood with a playground within walking distance!



Solar panels included helping save on electrical bills! Plus smart thermostats!



Brand new washer and dryer included. And don't forget about the two-car garage!



Tenant is responsible for utilities + lawn maintenance. 650+ credit requirement + monthly income must be 3x monthly rent.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Cheyenne at cheyenne@acorn-oak.com to secure your new home today!



(RLNE4963614)