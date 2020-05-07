All apartments in Durham
Find more places like 2316 Fitzgerald Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Durham, NC
/
2316 Fitzgerald Ave.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:19 AM

2316 Fitzgerald Ave.

2316 Fitzgerald Avenue · (919) 675-1444 ext. 32
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Durham
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2316 Fitzgerald Avenue, Durham, NC 27707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2316 Fitzgerald Ave. · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1123 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
coffee bar
2316 Fitzgerald Ave. Available 05/08/20 Charming & Centrally Located 3 bedroom, Single Family Home in Durham. - Charming Central Durham home on a cul-de-sac in one of the city's most conveniently located neighborhoods. American Tobacco Trail runs directly behind home. Convenient to Durham Bulls, shopping, dining & downtown Durham. Easy access to all of Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill.

This home has been beautifully renovated with new kitchen cabinets, new plumbing, HVAC, carpet and laminate flooring, updated bathroom and light fixtures. Enjoy meals in your updated eat-in kitchen. Let fido enjoy his large, private, fully fenced backyard or use it yourself to entertain guests.

This home is just minutes away from all that Downtown Durham has to offer. Close distance to the grocery store (Durham Co-op), restaurants, coffee shops (Joe Van Gogh, Coco Cinnamon), food truck rodeo/bars (County Fare, Beer study), and only two miles away from the Durham Bulls stadium and downtown Durham!

Dogs and cats allowed with approval and deposit. Washer/Dryer hook-ups. W/D can be included for $50/mo additional. This property requires a 650+ credit score and a minimum income of 3xs the monthly rent to qualify. Available May 8th, 2020.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Chris London at Chris@acorn-oak.com for more details or to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4796180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 Fitzgerald Ave. have any available units?
2316 Fitzgerald Ave. has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2316 Fitzgerald Ave. have?
Some of 2316 Fitzgerald Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 Fitzgerald Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Fitzgerald Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Fitzgerald Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2316 Fitzgerald Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2316 Fitzgerald Ave. offer parking?
No, 2316 Fitzgerald Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2316 Fitzgerald Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 Fitzgerald Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Fitzgerald Ave. have a pool?
No, 2316 Fitzgerald Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2316 Fitzgerald Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2316 Fitzgerald Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Fitzgerald Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2316 Fitzgerald Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2316 Fitzgerald Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2316 Fitzgerald Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2316 Fitzgerald Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Garrett West
4130 Garrett Rd
Durham, NC 27707
Park Ridge Estates
810 Park Ridge Rd
Durham, NC 27713
South Square Townhomes
3300 Shannon Rd
Durham, NC 27707
Liberty Warehouse
530 Foster St
Durham, NC 27701
Realm Patterson Place
3767 SW Durham Dr
Durham, NC 27707
Magnolia Pointe
4801 Danube Ln
Durham, NC 27704
Balfour West
3417 Balfour W
Durham, NC 27713
The Lex at Brier Creek
200 Wind River Pkwy
Durham, NC 27560

Similar Pages

Durham 1 BedroomsDurham 2 Bedrooms
Durham Apartments with BalconyDurham Pet Friendly Places
Durham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NC
Chapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hope ValleyDowntown Durham
WoodcroftDowning Creek
Old West Durham

Apartments Near Colleges

Duke UniversityDurham Technical Community College
Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity