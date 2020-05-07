Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court coffee bar

2316 Fitzgerald Ave. Available 05/08/20 Charming & Centrally Located 3 bedroom, Single Family Home in Durham. - Charming Central Durham home on a cul-de-sac in one of the city's most conveniently located neighborhoods. American Tobacco Trail runs directly behind home. Convenient to Durham Bulls, shopping, dining & downtown Durham. Easy access to all of Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill.



This home has been beautifully renovated with new kitchen cabinets, new plumbing, HVAC, carpet and laminate flooring, updated bathroom and light fixtures. Enjoy meals in your updated eat-in kitchen. Let fido enjoy his large, private, fully fenced backyard or use it yourself to entertain guests.



This home is just minutes away from all that Downtown Durham has to offer. Close distance to the grocery store (Durham Co-op), restaurants, coffee shops (Joe Van Gogh, Coco Cinnamon), food truck rodeo/bars (County Fare, Beer study), and only two miles away from the Durham Bulls stadium and downtown Durham!



Dogs and cats allowed with approval and deposit. Washer/Dryer hook-ups. W/D can be included for $50/mo additional. This property requires a 650+ credit score and a minimum income of 3xs the monthly rent to qualify. Available May 8th, 2020.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Chris London at Chris@acorn-oak.com for more details or to schedule a showing!



