All apartments in Durham
Find more places like 2225 Gablefield Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Durham, NC
/
2225 Gablefield Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2225 Gablefield Lane

2225 Gablefield Lane · (919) 489-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Durham
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2225 Gablefield Lane, Durham, NC 27713

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2225 Gablefield Lane · Avail. Jul 22

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1336 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2225 Gablefield Lane Available 07/22/20 2225 Gablefield Lane - Three bedroom, 2 bath, one store, 1336 Sq Ft single-family home in the Westfield Village development in the Hope Valley Farms area. Kitchen includes: Stove Refrigerator, Dishwasher. Central Gas Heat, Central A/C, Washer/Dryer.

Amenities include: One-car Garage, Fenced Yard, Patio, Garden Tub in master bath, Large Kitchen Sink. Ceramic Tile and Resurfaced Counter Tops in the kitchen. Interior colors have been recently changed and may be different than the photos. No pets.

2225 Gablefield Ln is convenient to South Point Mall, and is near Solite Park, Piney Wood Park and Cook Road Park.

Directions: South: Westfield Village. From Downtown, go South on Fayetteville Rd., Right on Cook Rd., Right on Southwest Dr. and Right on Gablefield.

Coming 7/22/2020

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3325381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 Gablefield Lane have any available units?
2225 Gablefield Lane has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2225 Gablefield Lane have?
Some of 2225 Gablefield Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 Gablefield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2225 Gablefield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 Gablefield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2225 Gablefield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 2225 Gablefield Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2225 Gablefield Lane offers parking.
Does 2225 Gablefield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2225 Gablefield Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 Gablefield Lane have a pool?
No, 2225 Gablefield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2225 Gablefield Lane have accessible units?
No, 2225 Gablefield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 Gablefield Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2225 Gablefield Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2225 Gablefield Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2225 Gablefield Lane has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2225 Gablefield Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southpoint Glen
5800 Tattersall Dr
Durham, NC 27713
200 East
200 Edinborough Dr
Durham, NC 27703
Legacy at Meridian
1101 Exchange Pl
Durham, NC 27713
Woods Edge Apartments
4655 Hope Valley Rd
Durham, NC 27707
Morgan Reserve
5205 Barbee Chapel Rd
Durham, NC 27517
Retreat at RTP
1533 Ellis Rd
Durham, NC 27703
The Lodge at Southpoint
1300 Knoll Cir
Durham, NC 27713
Aven
3207 Stones Throw Ln
Durham, NC 27713

Similar Pages

Durham 1 BedroomsDurham 2 Bedrooms
Durham Apartments with ParkingDurham Pet Friendly Places
Durham Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NC
Chapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hope ValleyDowntown Durham
Northeast DurhamWoodcroft
Downing CreekOld West Durham

Apartments Near Colleges

Duke UniversityDurham Technical Community College
Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity