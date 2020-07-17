Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2225 Gablefield Lane Available 07/22/20 2225 Gablefield Lane - Three bedroom, 2 bath, one store, 1336 Sq Ft single-family home in the Westfield Village development in the Hope Valley Farms area. Kitchen includes: Stove Refrigerator, Dishwasher. Central Gas Heat, Central A/C, Washer/Dryer.



Amenities include: One-car Garage, Fenced Yard, Patio, Garden Tub in master bath, Large Kitchen Sink. Ceramic Tile and Resurfaced Counter Tops in the kitchen. Interior colors have been recently changed and may be different than the photos. No pets.



2225 Gablefield Ln is convenient to South Point Mall, and is near Solite Park, Piney Wood Park and Cook Road Park.



Directions: South: Westfield Village. From Downtown, go South on Fayetteville Rd., Right on Cook Rd., Right on Southwest Dr. and Right on Gablefield.



Coming 7/22/2020



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3325381)