Durham, NC
200 W. Woodcroft Pkwy. 55A
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

200 W. Woodcroft Pkwy. 55A

200 W Woodcroft Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

200 W Woodcroft Pkwy, Durham, NC 27713
Woodcroft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
200 W. Woodcroft Pkwy. 55A Available 08/01/20 Application Pending! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Woodcroft! - Inside the high ceilings and large windows make this townhome feel spacious and full of light. The vaulted ceilings and sky lights really open up the living space. There is a wood burning fireplace in the living room to keep you cozy and warm. The master suite has 2 large closets and an en suite bathroom. The second bedroom is good sized with ample closet storage. The private back deck is the place to be all spring and summer! Lots of room to grill and spend time with friends.

Enjoy relaxed living in a quiet neighborhood. With the beautiful tree lined streets and all the trails, you will love living in Woodcroft. Just minutes from I-40, Southpoint Mall, and Duke University! 15 minutes from RTP and Chapel Hill and just a minutes from Woodcroft Shopping Center where you can enjoy the convenience of a grocery store, pharmacy, dry cleaners, multiple banks, salon, florist, hardware store, and numerous places to grab dinner!

Pets are allowed with owners approval and additional pet deposits. This property does require a 650 + credit score, and a minimum income of at least 3X the monthly rent to qualify.

Contact Allison and Stephen with Acorn + Oak Property Management for more information and to schedule a showing! Showing@Acorn-Oak.com

(RLNE3378894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 W. Woodcroft Pkwy. 55A have any available units?
200 W. Woodcroft Pkwy. 55A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durham, NC.
What amenities does 200 W. Woodcroft Pkwy. 55A have?
Some of 200 W. Woodcroft Pkwy. 55A's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 W. Woodcroft Pkwy. 55A currently offering any rent specials?
200 W. Woodcroft Pkwy. 55A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 W. Woodcroft Pkwy. 55A pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 W. Woodcroft Pkwy. 55A is pet friendly.
Does 200 W. Woodcroft Pkwy. 55A offer parking?
No, 200 W. Woodcroft Pkwy. 55A does not offer parking.
Does 200 W. Woodcroft Pkwy. 55A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 W. Woodcroft Pkwy. 55A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 W. Woodcroft Pkwy. 55A have a pool?
No, 200 W. Woodcroft Pkwy. 55A does not have a pool.
Does 200 W. Woodcroft Pkwy. 55A have accessible units?
No, 200 W. Woodcroft Pkwy. 55A does not have accessible units.
Does 200 W. Woodcroft Pkwy. 55A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 W. Woodcroft Pkwy. 55A has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 W. Woodcroft Pkwy. 55A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 200 W. Woodcroft Pkwy. 55A has units with air conditioning.
