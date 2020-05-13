Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

200 W. Woodcroft Pkwy. 55A Available 08/01/20 Application Pending! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Woodcroft! - Inside the high ceilings and large windows make this townhome feel spacious and full of light. The vaulted ceilings and sky lights really open up the living space. There is a wood burning fireplace in the living room to keep you cozy and warm. The master suite has 2 large closets and an en suite bathroom. The second bedroom is good sized with ample closet storage. The private back deck is the place to be all spring and summer! Lots of room to grill and spend time with friends.



Enjoy relaxed living in a quiet neighborhood. With the beautiful tree lined streets and all the trails, you will love living in Woodcroft. Just minutes from I-40, Southpoint Mall, and Duke University! 15 minutes from RTP and Chapel Hill and just a minutes from Woodcroft Shopping Center where you can enjoy the convenience of a grocery store, pharmacy, dry cleaners, multiple banks, salon, florist, hardware store, and numerous places to grab dinner!



Pets are allowed with owners approval and additional pet deposits. This property does require a 650 + credit score, and a minimum income of at least 3X the monthly rent to qualify.



Contact Allison and Stephen with Acorn + Oak Property Management for more information and to schedule a showing! Showing@Acorn-Oak.com



