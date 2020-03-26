All apartments in Durham
17 Hummingbird Lane
17 Hummingbird Lane

17 Hummingbird Lane · (919) 675-1444 ext. 14
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 Hummingbird Lane, Durham, NC 27712

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17 Hummingbird Lane · Avail. Jul 6

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1587 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
pool
17 Hummingbird Lane Available 07/06/20 Beautifully updated home with large fenced yard on cul-de-sac lot! - Located on a cul-de-sac lot this beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Colonial style home is a must see! Just 1 mile to the grocery store, 8 miles to Downtown Durham, just under 8 miles to Duke, and 5 miles to Duke Regional.

The kitchen has been beautifully updated with a tile back splash and stainless appliances. The spacious living room has a wood burning fireplace and leads out to the back deck. There is also a separate dining room, half bath, and laundry closet on the first floor with washer and dryer. The second floor has a large master bedroom and bath with dual closets, walk-in shower and dual sinks. There are two additional bedrooms and bath on the second floor.

The back yard features a large deck and fire pit perfect for entertaining! The spacious yard is also fully fenced. Pets considered with approval and pet deposit. This one won't last long! Income of 3x's the monthly rent and 650+credit score required.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more information or to schedule a showing please email Ashley Morgan at ashley@acorn-oak.com

(RLNE5154997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Hummingbird Lane have any available units?
17 Hummingbird Lane has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 Hummingbird Lane have?
Some of 17 Hummingbird Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Hummingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17 Hummingbird Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Hummingbird Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Hummingbird Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17 Hummingbird Lane offer parking?
No, 17 Hummingbird Lane does not offer parking.
Does 17 Hummingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Hummingbird Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Hummingbird Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17 Hummingbird Lane has a pool.
Does 17 Hummingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 17 Hummingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Hummingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Hummingbird Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Hummingbird Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17 Hummingbird Lane has units with air conditioning.
