Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

17 Hummingbird Lane Available 07/06/20 Beautifully updated home with large fenced yard on cul-de-sac lot! - Located on a cul-de-sac lot this beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Colonial style home is a must see! Just 1 mile to the grocery store, 8 miles to Downtown Durham, just under 8 miles to Duke, and 5 miles to Duke Regional.



The kitchen has been beautifully updated with a tile back splash and stainless appliances. The spacious living room has a wood burning fireplace and leads out to the back deck. There is also a separate dining room, half bath, and laundry closet on the first floor with washer and dryer. The second floor has a large master bedroom and bath with dual closets, walk-in shower and dual sinks. There are two additional bedrooms and bath on the second floor.



The back yard features a large deck and fire pit perfect for entertaining! The spacious yard is also fully fenced. Pets considered with approval and pet deposit. This one won't last long! Income of 3x's the monthly rent and 650+credit score required.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more information or to schedule a showing please email Ashley Morgan at ashley@acorn-oak.com



(RLNE5154997)