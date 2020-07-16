Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

138 Tressel Way Available 09/07/20 Immaculate & Upgraded 2 bedroom Town Home in SW Durham - 2 bedroom executive townhome across from Hope Valley Country Club and only 10 minutes from Duke! Available Sept 7th



Great location! Located in the Windsor Commons neighborhood, 138 Tressel Way is close to Hope Valley Square restaurants. Walk to Bull & Bean, Only Burger & Hope Valley Diner. Only 10 minutes from Duke and 15 minutes from UNC. Easy access to I-40, I-85 and 15-501.



Enjoy the convenience of townhome living without compromising space or luxury. The first level boasts stunning hardwood floors and an abundance of natural sunlight. The open floor plan is ideal for entertaining, with the living, dining, and kitchen flowing seamlessly! Granite countertops, gas stove, large windows with wooded views and a private deck with electronic awning. Walk-in closets in each bedroom, 2 car tandem garage- the list goes on and on!



Pet-friendly with approval and deposit. Minimum 650+ credit score and income 3 x rent to qualify. Available Sept 7th.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Chris at chris@acorn-oak.com to secure your new home today!



