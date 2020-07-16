All apartments in Durham
138 Tressel Way

138 Tressel Way · No Longer Available
Location

138 Tressel Way, Durham, NC 27707

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
138 Tressel Way Available 09/07/20 Immaculate & Upgraded 2 bedroom Town Home in SW Durham - 2 bedroom executive townhome across from Hope Valley Country Club and only 10 minutes from Duke! Available Sept 7th

Great location! Located in the Windsor Commons neighborhood, 138 Tressel Way is close to Hope Valley Square restaurants. Walk to Bull & Bean, Only Burger & Hope Valley Diner. Only 10 minutes from Duke and 15 minutes from UNC. Easy access to I-40, I-85 and 15-501.

Enjoy the convenience of townhome living without compromising space or luxury. The first level boasts stunning hardwood floors and an abundance of natural sunlight. The open floor plan is ideal for entertaining, with the living, dining, and kitchen flowing seamlessly! Granite countertops, gas stove, large windows with wooded views and a private deck with electronic awning. Walk-in closets in each bedroom, 2 car tandem garage- the list goes on and on!

Pet-friendly with approval and deposit. Minimum 650+ credit score and income 3 x rent to qualify. Available Sept 7th.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Chris at chris@acorn-oak.com to secure your new home today!

(RLNE4847561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Tressel Way have any available units?
138 Tressel Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durham, NC.
What amenities does 138 Tressel Way have?
Some of 138 Tressel Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Tressel Way currently offering any rent specials?
138 Tressel Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Tressel Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 138 Tressel Way is pet friendly.
Does 138 Tressel Way offer parking?
Yes, 138 Tressel Way offers parking.
Does 138 Tressel Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Tressel Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Tressel Way have a pool?
No, 138 Tressel Way does not have a pool.
Does 138 Tressel Way have accessible units?
No, 138 Tressel Way does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Tressel Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 Tressel Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Tressel Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Tressel Way does not have units with air conditioning.
