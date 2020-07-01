All apartments in Durham
1304 Cozart Street #509
1304 Cozart Street #509

1304 Cozart Street · (919) 675-1444
Location

1304 Cozart Street, Durham, NC 27704
Northeast Durham

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1304 Cozart Street #509 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,295

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1455 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
1304 Cozart Street #509 Available 08/01/20 Nice 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in North Durham! - Located in Swanns Mill Subdivision, this townhome is located conveniently to Downtown Durham and Falls Lake. Positioned conveniently near I-85 and Business 501, you’ll find that you can be almost anywhere in the Triangle in a short amount of time. This property is only 14 minutes from Downtown Durham.

In a quiet and relaxed neighborhood, this property has the perfect layout and all of the conveniences appreciated in a modern home.

Inside you’ll find: Large Master Bedroom, with Walk-In Closets. Master Bathroom, Kitchen, Living Area, Central HVAC, Ceiling Fans Throughout, Plenty of Windows Letting in Natural Sunlight, Garbage Disposal, and Much More.

Outside you’ll find a nice private patio.

Plenty of parking.

Community Pool Included.

This property does require a 650+ credit score, and a minimum income of at least 3X the monthly rent to qualify.

This home is offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management.
Email Adam at contact@acorn-oak.com to schedule your tour today!

(RLNE4132673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Cozart Street #509 have any available units?
1304 Cozart Street #509 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1304 Cozart Street #509 have?
Some of 1304 Cozart Street #509's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Cozart Street #509 currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Cozart Street #509 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Cozart Street #509 pet-friendly?
No, 1304 Cozart Street #509 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 1304 Cozart Street #509 offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Cozart Street #509 offers parking.
Does 1304 Cozart Street #509 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Cozart Street #509 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Cozart Street #509 have a pool?
Yes, 1304 Cozart Street #509 has a pool.
Does 1304 Cozart Street #509 have accessible units?
No, 1304 Cozart Street #509 does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Cozart Street #509 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 Cozart Street #509 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 Cozart Street #509 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1304 Cozart Street #509 has units with air conditioning.
