Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

1304 Cozart Street #509 Available 08/01/20 Nice 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in North Durham! - Located in Swanns Mill Subdivision, this townhome is located conveniently to Downtown Durham and Falls Lake. Positioned conveniently near I-85 and Business 501, you’ll find that you can be almost anywhere in the Triangle in a short amount of time. This property is only 14 minutes from Downtown Durham.



In a quiet and relaxed neighborhood, this property has the perfect layout and all of the conveniences appreciated in a modern home.



Inside you’ll find: Large Master Bedroom, with Walk-In Closets. Master Bathroom, Kitchen, Living Area, Central HVAC, Ceiling Fans Throughout, Plenty of Windows Letting in Natural Sunlight, Garbage Disposal, and Much More.



Outside you’ll find a nice private patio.



Plenty of parking.



Community Pool Included.



This property does require a 650+ credit score, and a minimum income of at least 3X the monthly rent to qualify.



