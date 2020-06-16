Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1231 N Miami Available 08/01/20 Recently Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Tons Of Natural Light! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home has recently been updated! The beautiful original hardwoods run all through the living room, dining room, and bedrooms. The floors in the kitchen and bathrooms have just been redone, along with a total kitchen makeover including cabinets counters and appliances. There are French doors leading from the living room to the dining room that allow ample light throughout the whole house.



There is easy access to I-85 and you are just a short drive from Duke, UNC, NC State, RTP, or Southpoint Mall. You will find countless dining, shopping, and entertainment activities to keep you busy and engaged in the community. And, you are just minutes from local parks and many trail systems!



Pets considered with approvals and additional pet deposits.



This property does require a 650+ credit score, and a minimum income of at least 3X the monthly rent to qualify.



Contact Stephen with Acorn + Oak Property Management for more information and to schedule a showing! Showing@acorn-oak.com.



