Durham, NC
1231 N Miami
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1231 N Miami

1231 North Miami Boulevard · (919) 675-1444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1231 North Miami Boulevard, Durham, NC 27703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1231 N Miami · Avail. Aug 1

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1231 N Miami Available 08/01/20 Recently Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Tons Of Natural Light! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home has recently been updated! The beautiful original hardwoods run all through the living room, dining room, and bedrooms. The floors in the kitchen and bathrooms have just been redone, along with a total kitchen makeover including cabinets counters and appliances. There are French doors leading from the living room to the dining room that allow ample light throughout the whole house.

There is easy access to I-85 and you are just a short drive from Duke, UNC, NC State, RTP, or Southpoint Mall. You will find countless dining, shopping, and entertainment activities to keep you busy and engaged in the community. And, you are just minutes from local parks and many trail systems!

Pets considered with approvals and additional pet deposits.

This property does require a 650+ credit score, and a minimum income of at least 3X the monthly rent to qualify.

Contact Stephen with Acorn + Oak Property Management for more information and to schedule a showing! Showing@acorn-oak.com.

(RLNE3252315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 N Miami have any available units?
1231 N Miami has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1231 N Miami currently offering any rent specials?
1231 N Miami isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 N Miami pet-friendly?
Yes, 1231 N Miami is pet friendly.
Does 1231 N Miami offer parking?
No, 1231 N Miami does not offer parking.
Does 1231 N Miami have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 N Miami does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 N Miami have a pool?
No, 1231 N Miami does not have a pool.
Does 1231 N Miami have accessible units?
No, 1231 N Miami does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 N Miami have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 N Miami does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 N Miami have units with air conditioning?
No, 1231 N Miami does not have units with air conditioning.
