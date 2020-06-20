All apartments in Durham
113 Murray Hill Dr.

113 Murray Hill Drive · (919) 471-2007 ext. 1004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

113 Murray Hill Drive, Durham, NC 27712
Latta Road

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 113 Murray Hill Dr. · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3033 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
113 Murray Hill Dr. - Available Now! - Large 5 BR, 2.5 bath in N. Durham neighborhood - Latta Woods. Kitchen features granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. hardwood floors in downstairs living areas & new carpet in bedroom and bonus. All new interior paint . Home offers: formal LR,DR,spacious family room w/ fireplace, 1 guest room down plus master with 3 additional bedrooms up. Master bath features garden tub and double vanity. Gas heat/ central HVAC, Fiber network through ATT. Large closets throughout and lots of storage. 2 car garage plus deck. Over 3000 square feet

(RLNE5799451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Murray Hill Dr. have any available units?
113 Murray Hill Dr. has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 113 Murray Hill Dr. have?
Some of 113 Murray Hill Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Murray Hill Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
113 Murray Hill Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Murray Hill Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Murray Hill Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 113 Murray Hill Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 113 Murray Hill Dr. does offer parking.
Does 113 Murray Hill Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Murray Hill Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Murray Hill Dr. have a pool?
No, 113 Murray Hill Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 113 Murray Hill Dr. have accessible units?
No, 113 Murray Hill Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Murray Hill Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Murray Hill Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Murray Hill Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 113 Murray Hill Dr. has units with air conditioning.
