Concord, NC
1347 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

1347 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW

1347 Mistletoe Ridge Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1347 Mistletoe Ridge Place Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated all brick ranch on quiet cul-de-sac street. This 3 bdrm, 2 bath home features all new paint throughout, new ceiling fans in bdrms, updated lighting, & newer laminate wood floors throughout. Large great room with fireplace, large dining room & oversized kitchen w/lots of cabinet & counter space, microwave, oven, dishwasher & refrigerator included. Lg. mstr bdrm in a split floorplan w/2 closets, new blinds, lg. mstr bath w/2 linen closets & new toilet. Laundry room w/newer washer/dryer leads to 2 car garage w/fresh paint & storage area. At the front of the house are 2 nice size bedrooms w/lg. closets & new ceiling fans. The hall bathroom has a linen closet, new hardware & new toilet. The backyard has a screened in deck, open deck, fenced yard and 2 storage sheds attached to house. This home is centrally located near I-85, easy access to dining, shopping & entertainment. Under 30 minutes to uptown make this an ideal location. Dogs are conditionally allowed - no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1347 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW have any available units?
1347 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1347 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW have?
Some of 1347 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1347 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
1347 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1347 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1347 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW is pet friendly.
Does 1347 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW offer parking?
Yes, 1347 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW offers parking.
Does 1347 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1347 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1347 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW have a pool?
No, 1347 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 1347 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW have accessible units?
No, 1347 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1347 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1347 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW has units with dishwashers.

