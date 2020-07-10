1347 Mistletoe Ridge Place NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Updated all brick ranch on quiet cul-de-sac street. This 3 bdrm, 2 bath home features all new paint throughout, new ceiling fans in bdrms, updated lighting, & newer laminate wood floors throughout. Large great room with fireplace, large dining room & oversized kitchen w/lots of cabinet & counter space, microwave, oven, dishwasher & refrigerator included. Lg. mstr bdrm in a split floorplan w/2 closets, new blinds, lg. mstr bath w/2 linen closets & new toilet. Laundry room w/newer washer/dryer leads to 2 car garage w/fresh paint & storage area. At the front of the house are 2 nice size bedrooms w/lg. closets & new ceiling fans. The hall bathroom has a linen closet, new hardware & new toilet. The backyard has a screened in deck, open deck, fenced yard and 2 storage sheds attached to house. This home is centrally located near I-85, easy access to dining, shopping & entertainment. Under 30 minutes to uptown make this an ideal location. Dogs are conditionally allowed - no cats.