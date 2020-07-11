25 Apartments for rent in Concord, NC with move-in specials
Greetings, future Tar Heel State renters, and welcome to your Concord, North Carolina apartment hunting nerve center! Situated a mere 20 miles northeast of uptown Charlotte, Concord is a popular living locale for families, singles, and retirees alike and features some of the Piedmont Region’s most affordable and diverse renting options. Are you ready to join the nearly 80,000 proud peeps who call Concord home? Of course you are! But before you pack your bags and hit the streets (or scour the ...
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Concord apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Concord apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.