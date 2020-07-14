Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup dishwasher bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed e-payments

Greens of Concord Apartment Homes offers a beautiful apartment community in Concord, North Carolina. We are conveniently located just minutes from I-85, downtown Concord, Highway 29, restaurants, major retailers, and banks.



Greens of Concord has everything needed for your comfort and convenience. Each home is loaded with features designed to create the ideal lifestyle you deserve. Choose from our affordable and spacious two, three, and four bedroom floor plans which offer eat-in kitchens with a pantry, washer and dryer connections, and outside storage.



Take advantage of all the highly desirable community amenities we offer at Greens of Concord. Take a refreshing dip in our swimming pool after enjoying a game of basketball. Greens of Concord's service and community amenities will make coming home the best part of your day. Tour our photo gallery and see why Greens of Concord is the perfect place to call home!