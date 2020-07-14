All apartments in Concord
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Greens of Concord

1400 Daley Cir · (704) 981-9743
Location

1400 Daley Cir, Concord, NC 28025
Brookwood North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1218N · Avail. now

$1,054

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Unit 2326D · Avail. Aug 4

$1,054

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Unit 1222N · Avail. now

$1,054

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1002N · Avail. now

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1309 sqft

Unit 1526H · Avail. now

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1309 sqft

Unit 1618D · Avail. Aug 7

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1309 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1318K · Avail. Oct 7

$1,341

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1358 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greens of Concord.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
e-payments
Greens of Concord Apartment Homes offers a beautiful apartment community in Concord, North Carolina. We are conveniently located just minutes from I-85, downtown Concord, Highway 29, restaurants, major retailers, and banks.

Greens of Concord has everything needed for your comfort and convenience. Each home is loaded with features designed to create the ideal lifestyle you deserve. Choose from our affordable and spacious two, three, and four bedroom floor plans which offer eat-in kitchens with a pantry, washer and dryer connections, and outside storage.

Take advantage of all the highly desirable community amenities we offer at Greens of Concord. Take a refreshing dip in our swimming pool after enjoying a game of basketball. Greens of Concord's service and community amenities will make coming home the best part of your day. Tour our photo gallery and see why Greens of Concord is the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: 35lb weight restriction. Breed restrictions apply. Please stop by the leasing office for more details. If you have any further questions please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greens of Concord have any available units?
Greens of Concord has 7 units available starting at $1,054 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does Greens of Concord have?
Some of Greens of Concord's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greens of Concord currently offering any rent specials?
Greens of Concord is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greens of Concord pet-friendly?
Yes, Greens of Concord is pet friendly.
Does Greens of Concord offer parking?
No, Greens of Concord does not offer parking.
Does Greens of Concord have units with washers and dryers?
No, Greens of Concord does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Greens of Concord have a pool?
Yes, Greens of Concord has a pool.
Does Greens of Concord have accessible units?
No, Greens of Concord does not have accessible units.
Does Greens of Concord have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greens of Concord has units with dishwashers.
