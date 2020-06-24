All apartments in Charlotte
4320 Canipe Drive
Last updated May 30 2019 at 6:05 PM

4320 Canipe Drive

4320 Canipe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4320 Canipe Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 Canipe Drive have any available units?
4320 Canipe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4320 Canipe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4320 Canipe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 Canipe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4320 Canipe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4320 Canipe Drive offer parking?
No, 4320 Canipe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4320 Canipe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4320 Canipe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 Canipe Drive have a pool?
No, 4320 Canipe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4320 Canipe Drive have accessible units?
No, 4320 Canipe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 Canipe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4320 Canipe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4320 Canipe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4320 Canipe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
