Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill bike storage tennis court accessible parking hot tub internet access

Notting Hill offers the very best combination of location and lifestyle. Situated in Chapel Hill, our gorgeous apartment homes are located off of 15-501 near shopping, dining, and entertainment. We are just 3 miles from UNC and located on the express bus line! At Notting Hill, our designer inspired one, two and three bedroom floor plans boast luxurious amenities including stainless steel appliances, full size washer and dryer, wood plank style floors, plantation blinds, and so much more! Energize in our fitness center, surf the net in our Cyber Cafe, entertain your guests in our BBQ area or simply soak up the sun in our resort-style swimming pool. We are a pet friendly community and welcome your large dogs. You and your four-legged family member will love our Bark Park and lush green landscaping for walks. Notting Hill is more than a place to live – it is a place where you, your family and your pets can all enjoy the best Chapel Hill has to offer.