Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated in unit laundry extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse courtyard elevator gym pool garage parking bike storage car charging car wash area dog grooming area dog park fire pit key fob access media room sauna

Experience Chapel Hill, NC, in a brand new way. Raising the bar of mixed-use developments, Carraway Village is Chapel Hill's next level for live, work, and play. Situated perfectly in Chapel Hill near I-40, Carraway Village offers everything you'd need for comfortable and sustainable living, all within a vibrant and exciting mixed-use village close to all Chapel Hill offers, including the unparalleled Chapel Hill-Carrboro school system. Welcome to Carraway Village, a Northwood Ravin signature community.