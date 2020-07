Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar dog park e-payments guest parking internet access pool table volleyball court

Finding luxury apartments at affordable prices in Chapel Hill, NC has never been easier thanks to SunStone Apartments. The community is surrounded by popular restaurants, entertainment options, and everyday conveniences. You can walk to Whole Foods, Starbucks, Harris Teeter, and dozens of other hot spots. SunStone Apartments is just off Fordham Boulevard, providing easy access to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The community is served by four different bus lines. We are also just minutes from the I-40 and all major freeways for access throughout the Triangle region.