Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym pool table internet access sauna yoga dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage

Downtown St. Louis’ most prestigious address has been more than 100 years in the making and now you have the opportunity to make it yours! Community amenities include a spectacular 19th floor rooftop terrace and clubroom with panoramic city views, rooftop pub room with billiard table, fitness center with steam room, yoga studio, & "Wellbeats" on-demand fitness system, and more. Luxury apartment features include granite countertops with tile backsplash, kitchen islands, solid maple cabinets, polished concrete flooring and carpeted bedrooms, and a full-size washer & dryer (select homes). In addition, every luxury apartment home features a unique layout and includes over-sized windows, high ceilings, spacious living areas, and plenty of storage space.