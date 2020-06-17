6931 Gravois Avenue

Amenities

ABSOLUTELY STRIKING Turn Key Restaurant For LEASE * Everything you need for INSTANT SUCCESS including use/ownership of owners Website, Social Media, Phone #... still getting tons of calls * 33x26 bar area 3 flat screen TVs, Hand Crafted 31' bar & seating for 34+, 28x22 main floor dining seating 40, Ultra wide BEAUTIFUL wood staircase escorts you to upper lvl showing 1400+ sqft of dining area, 3 flat screen TVs, seating 100 guests, perfect for 1 or 2 private parties * 2 Separate Restrms on both lvls * Spotless Efficient Kitchen w/25x13 food prep area, 11x18 line kitchen, 8x11 dish area * 12x64 sidewalk patio area for spring to fall seating. Lower Lvl has over 1000 sqft of storage areas, multiple freezers & refrigerators * 2-walk-in coolers; 6x12 & 8X15.5 * ice machine * Sprinkler System 2nd level * 2-5 Ton A/C on Roof, 2-5 Ton A/C on Rear Patio, 4 Ton Wall unit * Bldg 9 yrs on TOTAL GUT REHAB w/Insulated Modified Roof, wired/plumbed/flooring * SEE ATTACHED LIST FOR ALL THE EQUIPMENT!