Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
6931 Gravois Avenue
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:36 AM

6931 Gravois Avenue

6931 Gravois Avenue · (314) 843-5959
Location

6931 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63116
Princeton Heights

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$5,188

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 4447 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
ABSOLUTELY STRIKING Turn Key Restaurant For LEASE * Everything you need for INSTANT SUCCESS including use/ownership of owners Website, Social Media, Phone #... still getting tons of calls * 33x26 bar area 3 flat screen TVs, Hand Crafted 31' bar & seating for 34+, 28x22 main floor dining seating 40, Ultra wide BEAUTIFUL wood staircase escorts you to upper lvl showing 1400+ sqft of dining area, 3 flat screen TVs, seating 100 guests, perfect for 1 or 2 private parties * 2 Separate Restrms on both lvls * Spotless Efficient Kitchen w/25x13 food prep area, 11x18 line kitchen, 8x11 dish area * 12x64 sidewalk patio area for spring to fall seating. Lower Lvl has over 1000 sqft of storage areas, multiple freezers & refrigerators * 2-walk-in coolers; 6x12 & 8X15.5 * ice machine * Sprinkler System 2nd level * 2-5 Ton A/C on Roof, 2-5 Ton A/C on Rear Patio, 4 Ton Wall unit * Bldg 9 yrs on TOTAL GUT REHAB w/Insulated Modified Roof, wired/plumbed/flooring * SEE ATTACHED LIST FOR ALL THE EQUIPMENT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6931 Gravois Avenue have any available units?
6931 Gravois Avenue has a unit available for $5,188 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6931 Gravois Avenue have?
Some of 6931 Gravois Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6931 Gravois Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6931 Gravois Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6931 Gravois Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6931 Gravois Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 6931 Gravois Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6931 Gravois Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6931 Gravois Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6931 Gravois Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6931 Gravois Avenue have a pool?
No, 6931 Gravois Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6931 Gravois Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6931 Gravois Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6931 Gravois Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6931 Gravois Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
