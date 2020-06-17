All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:44 AM

6322 Victoria Avenue

6322 Victoria Avenue · (314) 802-0797
Location

6322 Victoria Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63139
Clayton-Tamm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Location, Location, Location! Don't miss out on this second floor one bedroom, one bath unit centrally located in the heart of Dogtown w/ quick access to everything. Just a short walk to Forest Park as well as to tons of dining & entertainment establishments. Other features are as follows; Large eat-in kitchen w/ dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas range & built-in microwave, extra storage in basement, washer & dryer, nice backyard, and off-street parking. Did I mention that this unit is also energy efficient w/ "Cool Roof" and new windows to help keep utility cost low? Combined budget billing for Gas & Electric is approx. $100/month. Perfect location w/ easy access to Hwy 40 & 44. Minutes from downtown, Forest Park, Central West End, Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital, SLU, and Wash U. Water, sewer and trash is included. Owner prefers no pets but may allow small pets w/ additional pet rent. Available for move in on March 7th, or possibly sooner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6322 Victoria Avenue have any available units?
6322 Victoria Avenue has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6322 Victoria Avenue have?
Some of 6322 Victoria Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6322 Victoria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6322 Victoria Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6322 Victoria Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6322 Victoria Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6322 Victoria Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6322 Victoria Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6322 Victoria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6322 Victoria Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6322 Victoria Avenue have a pool?
No, 6322 Victoria Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6322 Victoria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6322 Victoria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6322 Victoria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6322 Victoria Avenue has units with dishwashers.
