6322 Victoria Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking extra storage

Location, Location, Location! Don't miss out on this second floor one bedroom, one bath unit centrally located in the heart of Dogtown w/ quick access to everything. Just a short walk to Forest Park as well as to tons of dining & entertainment establishments. Other features are as follows; Large eat-in kitchen w/ dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas range & built-in microwave, extra storage in basement, washer & dryer, nice backyard, and off-street parking. Did I mention that this unit is also energy efficient w/ "Cool Roof" and new windows to help keep utility cost low? Combined budget billing for Gas & Electric is approx. $100/month. Perfect location w/ easy access to Hwy 40 & 44. Minutes from downtown, Forest Park, Central West End, Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital, SLU, and Wash U. Water, sewer and trash is included. Owner prefers no pets but may allow small pets w/ additional pet rent. Available for move in on March 7th, or possibly sooner.