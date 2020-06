Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

1 BEDROOM HOUSE IN HOLLY HILLS - This single-family home has wood floors, a fireplace, walkthrough bedroom, tons of storage in the kitchen and W/D connections in the basement.



QUALIFICATIONS:

The household must make 3 times the rent before taxes

No recent evictions

Very Credit Friendly!!

$20 application fee

No deposit

$87/mo added for sewer, water, and trash



