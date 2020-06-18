5330 Pershing #701

Amenities
Great Unit Available On Pershing, Close to WASHU. Debaliviere Place - Check out this 7th floor 2 bedroom 1 bath in a convenient area close to Barnes, Wash U, Forest Park, and The Metro. There is so much to enjoy in this area! Close to the gym, a couple different cafes, ballroom dance academy, retail shops, and so much more! Call now for an appointment to see the unit. It won't last!!
Property includes..
-Stainless steel appliances
-Combination washer/dryer
-7th floor view
-Plenty of storage space
-Huge walk-in closet!
-Off Street parking
Application Process:
- $40 for singles, $65 married couple- non refundable fee
- credit check
- background check
- landlord check/references
- proof of income/employment verification
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2366588)