Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

5330 Pershing #701

5330 Pershing Avenue · (314) 644-7746
Location

5330 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63112
DeBaliviere Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5330 Pershing #701 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Great Unit Available On Pershing, Close to WASHU. Debaliviere Place - Check out this 7th floor 2 bedroom 1 bath in a convenient area close to Barnes, Wash U, Forest Park, and The Metro. There is so much to enjoy in this area! Close to the gym, a couple different cafes, ballroom dance academy, retail shops, and so much more! Call now for an appointment to see the unit. It won't last!!

Property includes..

-Stainless steel appliances
-Combination washer/dryer
-7th floor view
-Plenty of storage space
-Huge walk-in closet!
-Off Street parking

Application Process:
- $40 for singles, $65 married couple- non refundable fee
- credit check
- background check
- landlord check/references
- proof of income/employment verification

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2366588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5330 Pershing #701 have any available units?
5330 Pershing #701 has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5330 Pershing #701 have?
Some of 5330 Pershing #701's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5330 Pershing #701 currently offering any rent specials?
5330 Pershing #701 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5330 Pershing #701 pet-friendly?
No, 5330 Pershing #701 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 5330 Pershing #701 offer parking?
Yes, 5330 Pershing #701 does offer parking.
Does 5330 Pershing #701 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5330 Pershing #701 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5330 Pershing #701 have a pool?
No, 5330 Pershing #701 does not have a pool.
Does 5330 Pershing #701 have accessible units?
No, 5330 Pershing #701 does not have accessible units.
Does 5330 Pershing #701 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5330 Pershing #701 does not have units with dishwashers.
