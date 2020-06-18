5330 Pershing #701

Amenities

in unit laundry parking stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

Great Unit Available On Pershing, Close to WASHU. Debaliviere Place - Check out this 7th floor 2 bedroom 1 bath in a convenient area close to Barnes, Wash U, Forest Park, and The Metro. There is so much to enjoy in this area! Close to the gym, a couple different cafes, ballroom dance academy, retail shops, and so much more! Call now for an appointment to see the unit. It won't last!!



Property includes..



-Stainless steel appliances

-Combination washer/dryer

-7th floor view

-Plenty of storage space

-Huge walk-in closet!

-Off Street parking



Application Process:

- $40 for singles, $65 married couple- non refundable fee

- credit check

- background check

- landlord check/references

- proof of income/employment verification



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2366588)