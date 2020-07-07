5257 Pattison Avenue.

Amenities

UPSTAIRS UNIT - ALL ELECTRIC Two bedroom, one bath. Awesome starter apartment which will allow up to three people to live in the unit. EXCELLENT LANDLORD looking for excellent tenant. TWO YEAR LEASE only. Harwood floored living room is spacious with a coat closet. Vinyl floored eat-in kitchen has pantry, garbage disposal, generous counter space and cabinetry with appliances included; stove and refrigerator. The hardwood floored bedrooms one large and the other medium have nice closet space. Baseboard heating, and window units. Application process looking for good credit, a great job and a background check. No pets allowed and no smoking in the apartment. Security deposit equal to one months rent and this is a two year lease commitment. Landlord pays water, sewer and trash.