5257 Pattison Avenue.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

5257 Pattison Avenue

5257 Pattison Avenue · (314) 568-1029
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5257 Pattison Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110
The Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2nd floor · Avail. now

$725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
UPSTAIRS UNIT - ALL ELECTRIC Two bedroom, one bath. Awesome starter apartment which will allow up to three people to live in the unit. EXCELLENT LANDLORD looking for excellent tenant. TWO YEAR LEASE only. Harwood floored living room is spacious with a coat closet. Vinyl floored eat-in kitchen has pantry, garbage disposal, generous counter space and cabinetry with appliances included; stove and refrigerator. The hardwood floored bedrooms one large and the other medium have nice closet space. Baseboard heating, and window units. Application process looking for good credit, a great job and a background check. No pets allowed and no smoking in the apartment. Security deposit equal to one months rent and this is a two year lease commitment. Landlord pays water, sewer and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5257 Pattison Avenue have any available units?
5257 Pattison Avenue has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5257 Pattison Avenue have?
Some of 5257 Pattison Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5257 Pattison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5257 Pattison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5257 Pattison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5257 Pattison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 5257 Pattison Avenue offer parking?
No, 5257 Pattison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5257 Pattison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5257 Pattison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5257 Pattison Avenue have a pool?
No, 5257 Pattison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5257 Pattison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5257 Pattison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5257 Pattison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5257 Pattison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

