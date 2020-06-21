All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:08 PM

5106 Washington Place

5106 Washington Place · (314) 966-4700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5106 Washington Place, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central West End Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1466 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
5106 Washington Place, a wonderful townhouse located in the Central West End neighborhood. Private dead end street within short walking distance to Forest Park, the Chase, restaurants, entertainment venues & all that the Central West End has to offer. A light filled 2 story entry foyer catches your eye the minute you walk in. Main level is perfect for today's living. A front room that could be used as a dining room or living room with doors leading to the fully equipped kitchen with a good amount of cabinets, a pantry & breakfast bar overlooking the family room with wood burning fireplace. Enjoy the St. Louis summers on the deck looking out to the backyard with fencing & parking pad. Upstairs boasts of true convenience with 2nd story laundry (washer & dryer included) the master having its own bath & generous closet space Versatile access to the hall bath from both the hall & the second bedroom that has a walk-in closet. Private security on street. Close to the Loop & highway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5106 Washington Place have any available units?
5106 Washington Place has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5106 Washington Place have?
Some of 5106 Washington Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5106 Washington Place currently offering any rent specials?
5106 Washington Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5106 Washington Place pet-friendly?
No, 5106 Washington Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 5106 Washington Place offer parking?
Yes, 5106 Washington Place does offer parking.
Does 5106 Washington Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5106 Washington Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5106 Washington Place have a pool?
No, 5106 Washington Place does not have a pool.
Does 5106 Washington Place have accessible units?
No, 5106 Washington Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5106 Washington Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5106 Washington Place has units with dishwashers.
