Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

5106 Washington Place, a wonderful townhouse located in the Central West End neighborhood. Private dead end street within short walking distance to Forest Park, the Chase, restaurants, entertainment venues & all that the Central West End has to offer. A light filled 2 story entry foyer catches your eye the minute you walk in. Main level is perfect for today's living. A front room that could be used as a dining room or living room with doors leading to the fully equipped kitchen with a good amount of cabinets, a pantry & breakfast bar overlooking the family room with wood burning fireplace. Enjoy the St. Louis summers on the deck looking out to the backyard with fencing & parking pad. Upstairs boasts of true convenience with 2nd story laundry (washer & dryer included) the master having its own bath & generous closet space Versatile access to the hall bath from both the hall & the second bedroom that has a walk-in closet. Private security on street. Close to the Loop & highway access.