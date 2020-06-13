/
131 Apartments for rent in Black Jack, MO📍
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
50 Hiddenbrook
50 Hiddenbrook Drive, Black Jack, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
Spacious and updated ranch style home located in the Sherwood Creek subdivision.
Results within 1 mile of Black Jack
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
15 Units Available
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:22pm
1 Unit Available
2270 Redman Rd
2270 Redman Avenue, St. Louis County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
3000 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath colonial home with nearly 3,000 sq ft in St Louis !Located just north of highway 270 & 367. It features a large detached 2 car garage and workshop, an a large covered front porch.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
14423 Foxgate Court
14423 Fox Gate Court, Old Jamestown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1550 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
11146 Ebert Drive
11146 Ebert Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1052 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications This home is a great ranch style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. It is equipped with an adorable breakfast nook along with built in shelving. The home features beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
11156 Pritchard Drive
11156 Pritchard Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1052 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Fabulous 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, Ranch with one car garage. Large kitchen with new appliances and built in microwave. Hardwood and carpet throughout the home.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
14328 River Oaks Court
14328 River Oaks Court, Old Jamestown, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1904 sqft
Don't miss out on this BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the exclusive River Oaks Subdivision located on a nice quiet Cul de Sac. Subdivision includes a Club house, Tennis courts, Swimming pool.
1 of 1
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
6183 Silver Fox Drive
6183 Silver Fox Drive, Old Jamestown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1182 sqft
Check out this newly renovated 3 bed 2 bath home in Florissant! This home has been completely updated with beautiful new flooring, sleek new cabinets, modern new fixtures, and neutral colored fresh paint. It has all the fixings for the perfect home.
1 of 15
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
11131 Pritchard Dr
11131 Pritchard Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1329 sqft
Beautifully maintained and rehabbed home. Everything is ready for you to move in. Large lot with fenced yard with a walk out and a covered porch out back. The interior is nicely updated to all the most modern amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Black Jack
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
5 Units Available
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$520
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
Ferguson
4 Units Available
Canfield Green
2974 Coppercreek Rd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$540
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
780 sqft
Canfield Green offers large floorplans with an amazing on-site management and maintenance team. Our residents are our top priority.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Spanish Lake
19 Units Available
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
1 Bedroom
$515
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:00pm
Spanish Lake
150 Units Available
Spanish Cove Townhomes
1708 San Remo Ct, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$525
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1220 sqft
Spanish Cove Townhomes, a 787 unit garden-style (all townhomes) apartment community located in Saint Louis, MO. The property was constructed in 1971 and consists of ninety-nine residential buildings.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
6 Units Available
Koeneman Place Apartments
2651 Eltarose Drive, St. Louis County, MO
1 Bedroom
$595
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
887 sqft
Koeneman Place Apartments is located right next to beautiful Koeneman Park and within walking distance of Buzz Westfall shopping center, a grocery store, and a bus stop, yet is nestled into a quiet corner of North County with little traffic and lots
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
15 Units Available
Greenway Chase
629 Greenway Manor Dr, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$938
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
950 sqft
Enjoy everything you could want and need right at your fingertips when you live at Greenway Chase! Residents enjoy our sparkling pool all summer long, a lighted tennis court, bark park for your furry family members, playground and a new,
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Wedgewood
40 Units Available
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
965 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Crossing at Northpointe staff! Call today to learn how. UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Ferguson
3 Units Available
The Knolls Townhomes
3606 Pershall Rd, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various two- and three-bedroom apartments complete with walk-closets, central heat and air conditioning, vertical blinds, dishwashers, private patios and balconies, and more. Community amenities include carports, a swimming pool and access to major highways.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge
1457 Stonebury Ct, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$885
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1452 sqft
Welcome to Stonebridge Townhomes, an affordable community located in Florissant Missouri offering 1 and 3 bedroom townhomes.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:08pm
Berkeley
10 Units Available
The Mint Townhomes
6698 Amora Ave, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
After driving home from a long day of work, you want to come home to a comfortable, relaxing home. Youll find that perfect home here at Windsor Townhomes. With our convenient location, you wont have to travel far to get home.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
5714 Helen Avenue
5714 Helen Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1087 sqft
2 bed 1 bath home for rent in Jennings!! - Come see this beautiful two bedroom home. With over 1000 sq/ft of space this home features hardwood and ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen comes complete with a gas oven/range and a fridge.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11411 Las Ladera Dr.
11411 Las Ladera Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1042 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath! - Call Ultimate Realty TODAY to schedule your appointment! 314-675-0470 ext 825 This is a NON SMOKING HOME.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1010 Lakeview Dr.
1010 Lakeview Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$975
1078 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood East School District!!! - This adorable home features 4 bedrooms, 2 upstairs and 2 on the main floor, and 1 full bath on the main floor. The home has a spacious kitchen which has a new gas range and a new refrigerator.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Duchesne Hills
1 Unit Available
140 St. Regis Ln.
140 Saint Regis Lane, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1293 sqft
140 St. Regis Ln. Available 06/26/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Black Jack rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,500.
Some of the colleges located in the Black Jack area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Black Jack from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.
