Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4722 Primm st.

4722 Primm Street · (314) 865-1170
Location

4722 Primm Street, St. Louis, MO 63116
Boulevard Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4722 Primm st. · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
JUNE RENT FREE if lease signed by 6/15! CALL TODAY! Charming 3bed/1bath home, open floor plan & 1 car garage! 1,100/mo!! - Take advantage of our rent special of 1,100/ per mo AND June rent FREE if lease is signed by 6/15! (**Move in and rent specials applicable for approved applicants & for a limited time only**)

Looking for a place to call home? Look no further -- This charming 3 bed, 1 bath home boasts a spacious kitchen and living area with a beautiful, open floor plan & ample natural sunlight. Freshly painted with hardwood flooring throughout, all you need to to move in is your furniture and decor! You'll love the low maintenance vinyl siding, vinyl windows, and gutter guards will give you to enjoy time on your large enclosed wrap around patio during any season with friends and family.

Enjoy outdoors? In addition to all of its indoor charm & amenities, the private patio allows for much entertaining, as well as a large fenced-in backyard, a spacious front yard, an on-property storage/work shed AND a one-car garage.

Interested? There's more! The basement features ample space for storage, side door access to private parking, as well as access to the backyard -- and a full size washer/ dryer in unit!

This home has everything to offer inside and out. Give our offices a call today! Tours are given by appointment only.

- Income 3x rent per month
- No prior evictions
- No judgments
- No felonies
- Must be able to get utilities turned on (gas and electric)
- No smoking

Security deposit of one month's rent required to hold unit for approved applicants, rent is prorated at day of move in to hand over keys. Every person 18+ must be on the lease. (

***Ask your leasing professional about any rent or move in specials that may be available to you!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5660595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

