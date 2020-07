Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking guest parking

Location! Location! This beautiful office space is the entire second floor in a well maintained building. The main area is a large open space with lots of natural light and gleaming engineered wood floors. In addition to the main area there are 4 private offices and a small 5th room that could be used as an additional work area or storage. It includes a private bath, spacious kitchen and 7 guest parking spaces. Guest parking is shared with the salon on the ground floor. Conveniently located in the area of South Hampton and St.louis Hills.