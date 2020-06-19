4500 Mcpherson Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Outstanding, historic, top-level condo offers a uniquely brilliant swirl of modern comforts & architectural beauty: ornate millwork, crown molding, 9' ceilings, gated parking, & in-unit laundry. Natural light & foliage surrounding this corner unit create a private oasis. Master bedroom offers double closets, a sitting area, 4 windows, & gas fireplace. 2nd bedroom also has double closets & oversized bay window. Large livingroom has a 2nd gas fireplace, can lights, columns, & another bay window. Formal dining room can easily be used as an office or additional sleeping area. Granite countertops, under-mount lighting, newer appliances, pantry, & access to the rear balcony complete the newly updated kitchen. Blocks from Euclid, Forest Park, Wash U, SLU, Barnes, Metrolink, & tons of shops & restaurants. Agent-owner. $45 application fee/adult (18+). Must meet qualifications. Security deposit is equal to 1 month of lease rate. Pets negotiable. Minimum 1 year lease. No smoking.