Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:01 AM

4500 Mcpherson Avenue

4500 Mcpherson Avenue · (314) 222-0065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4500 Mcpherson Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central West End Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3E · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1148 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Outstanding, historic, top-level condo offers a uniquely brilliant swirl of modern comforts & architectural beauty: ornate millwork, crown molding, 9' ceilings, gated parking, & in-unit laundry. Natural light & foliage surrounding this corner unit create a private oasis. Master bedroom offers double closets, a sitting area, 4 windows, & gas fireplace. 2nd bedroom also has double closets & oversized bay window. Large livingroom has a 2nd gas fireplace, can lights, columns, & another bay window. Formal dining room can easily be used as an office or additional sleeping area. Granite countertops, under-mount lighting, newer appliances, pantry, & access to the rear balcony complete the newly updated kitchen. Blocks from Euclid, Forest Park, Wash U, SLU, Barnes, Metrolink, & tons of shops & restaurants. Agent-owner. $45 application fee/adult (18+). Must meet qualifications. Security deposit is equal to 1 month of lease rate. Pets negotiable. Minimum 1 year lease. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 Mcpherson Avenue have any available units?
4500 Mcpherson Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4500 Mcpherson Avenue have?
Some of 4500 Mcpherson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 Mcpherson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4500 Mcpherson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 Mcpherson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4500 Mcpherson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4500 Mcpherson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4500 Mcpherson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4500 Mcpherson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 Mcpherson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 Mcpherson Avenue have a pool?
No, 4500 Mcpherson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4500 Mcpherson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4500 Mcpherson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 Mcpherson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 Mcpherson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
