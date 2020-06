Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Gorgeous oversized 2 bedroom! - Welcome to this 2nd floor unit! It is full of updates throughout! New laminate flooring, fresh paint, and updated kitchen and bath. This home offers 2 bedrooms with a bonus room, that can act as a third bedroom, separate dining room and spacious living room. Schedule your showing today! Section 8 2 bedroom vouchers accepted.



(RLNE5734682)