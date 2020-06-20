All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

4349 Connecticut 1E

4349 Connecticut Street · (314) 361-9700
Location

4349 Connecticut Street, St. Louis, MO 63116
Tower Grove South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This apartment is perfect for anyone who wants lots of extra room and tons of light! ONE BLOCK FROM TOWER GROVE PARK & ONE BLOCK FROM MORGANFORD RESTAURANTS AND BARS.

When you come see this fabulous 1st floor apartment, you will be thrilled by:

Nearly 1000 sq feet of living space
The private bedroom, living room, separate dining room.
Hardwood floors
Ample street parking & one spot on the rear parking pads
The short walk to Tower Grove Park
Washer and Dryer hook ups in basement
Newly installed CENTRAL AC!

Call Crystal at Fisher & Company 314-361-9700 Please make sure that you are familiar with the area of ANY property you consider whether it is offered by Fisher & Company or someone else. We suggest you drive by at varying times of day and evening to get a feel for the neighborhood. Also ask your friends and associates for advice about the neighborhood. Happy home hunting!

You may be wondering about Fisher and Company's rental qualifications. Our application process includes screening credit, rental history (including evictions), employment/income and criminal background. The application fee of $30 per adult covers all of these reports. Total household income must be at least 3 times the amount of monthly rent. For example, if the apartment you are interested in is 500.00 per month, your minimum income must be at least 1500.00 per month. We accept income from any source as long as it can be documented and verified for the past 12 months If you have any questions about qualifying, please feel free to call the Leasing Office at 314-361-9700.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

