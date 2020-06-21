All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 4100 Lindell.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
4100 Lindell
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:30 AM

4100 Lindell

4100 Lindell Boulevard · (314) 631-3306
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Central West End Historic District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4100 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central West End Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 939 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Lofts in the mid-century modern Remington Rand Building. The building is located at 4100 Lindell Ave. at Sarah, a short distance from Saint Louis University, the Cortex innovation district, Washington University Medical School and other medical institutions. The recently completed rehab has open floor plan, walk in closets, retro design of modern architecture with laminate flooring, large insulated windows, stove, refrigerator and microwave as well as washer and dryer in unit. Elevator in the building. Locked entry doors with limited access. Close to Forest Park, walk-able to Central West end area for work and play! Off street gated parking. Parking and storage included at no additional cost. Floor plan attached

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Lindell have any available units?
4100 Lindell has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4100 Lindell have?
Some of 4100 Lindell's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 Lindell currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Lindell isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Lindell pet-friendly?
No, 4100 Lindell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 4100 Lindell offer parking?
Yes, 4100 Lindell does offer parking.
Does 4100 Lindell have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4100 Lindell offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Lindell have a pool?
No, 4100 Lindell does not have a pool.
Does 4100 Lindell have accessible units?
No, 4100 Lindell does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Lindell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 Lindell has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4100 Lindell?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kingsbury Apartments
501 Clara Ave
St. Louis, MO 63112
Spanish Cove Townhomes
1708 San Remo Ct
St. Louis, MO 28405
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr
St. Louis, MO 63110
Oak Forest Apartments I
10900 Oak Forest Parkway Dr
St. Louis, MO 63146
Continental Life Building
3615 Olive Street
St. Louis, MO 63108
Level On Locust
917 Locust Street
St. Louis, MO 63101
Oak Park Apartments
6226 Oakland Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63139
The Soulard Market Lofts
1531 S 8th Street
St. Louis, MO 63104

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MO
St. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
Shaw Historic DistrictSoulard Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity