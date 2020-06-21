Amenities

Lofts in the mid-century modern Remington Rand Building. The building is located at 4100 Lindell Ave. at Sarah, a short distance from Saint Louis University, the Cortex innovation district, Washington University Medical School and other medical institutions. The recently completed rehab has open floor plan, walk in closets, retro design of modern architecture with laminate flooring, large insulated windows, stove, refrigerator and microwave as well as washer and dryer in unit. Elevator in the building. Locked entry doors with limited access. Close to Forest Park, walk-able to Central West end area for work and play! Off street gated parking. Parking and storage included at no additional cost. Floor plan attached