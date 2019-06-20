4100 Forest Park Avenue

Amenities
Welcome to this beautiful and spacious Loft resides in a Historic World's Fair vintage building that was originally a Model-T Factory.
It encompasses a blend of rich texture that includes exposed brick, concrete ceilings, and original columns that compliment sophisticated finishes of hardwood floors, designer Italian cabinets, granite countertops and oversized, spa-like bathrooms. Owners pay for fiber internet, basic cable, gas, water, trash/recycle and sewer. Tenant is responsible for electricity.