4100 Forest Park Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool hot tub internet access

Welcome to this beautiful and spacious Loft resides in a Historic World's Fair vintage building that was originally a Model-T Factory.

It encompasses a blend of rich texture that includes exposed brick, concrete ceilings, and original columns that compliment sophisticated finishes of hardwood floors, designer Italian cabinets, granite countertops and oversized, spa-like bathrooms. Owners pay for fiber internet, basic cable, gas, water, trash/recycle and sewer. Tenant is responsible for electricity.