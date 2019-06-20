All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:20 AM

4100 Forest Park Avenue

4100 Forest Park Avenue · (314) 878-8300
Location

4100 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central West End Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1526 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
hot tub
internet access
Welcome to this beautiful and spacious Loft resides in a Historic World's Fair vintage building that was originally a Model-T Factory.
It encompasses a blend of rich texture that includes exposed brick, concrete ceilings, and original columns that compliment sophisticated finishes of hardwood floors, designer Italian cabinets, granite countertops and oversized, spa-like bathrooms. Owners pay for fiber internet, basic cable, gas, water, trash/recycle and sewer. Tenant is responsible for electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Forest Park Avenue have any available units?
4100 Forest Park Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4100 Forest Park Avenue have?
Some of 4100 Forest Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 Forest Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Forest Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Forest Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4100 Forest Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 4100 Forest Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 4100 Forest Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4100 Forest Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4100 Forest Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Forest Park Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4100 Forest Park Avenue has a pool.
Does 4100 Forest Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4100 Forest Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Forest Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 Forest Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
