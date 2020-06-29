4067 Botanical - 1W

Amenities

Spacious 1 Bedroom in the coolest part of Tower Gove close to Schools, Metrolink, Bus-lines, Restaurants, Recreation and Parks! Move in ready! Come and relax in your oasis! Large kitchen with walk in pantry. Enjoy the original custom build in classic shelving and cabinets in the kitchen. Claw bathtub with walk in closet across the hall. Nice newer deck in back right off the kitchen. Quiet neighborhood with wonderful neighbors!



Owner pays for Water, Sewer and Trash. Tenant pays for Gas, Electric

Laundry Hookups available. Large shared basement with plenty of storage space.



**An additional $40/mo required for CAM (Common Area Maintenance) charges for sewer and trash.



Basement

Yes



Laundry

Hook ups



Flooring

Wood and tile



Deposit

1 Month security deposit



Pet Policy

1 pet, 25 pounds and under. $200 non refundable deposit. Breed must follow city ordinances



Term

1 Year minimum



Schools

Mann Elementary

Fanning Middle

MSB High

Beautiful Shaw neighborhood