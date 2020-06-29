All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 4067 Botanical - 1W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
4067 Botanical - 1W
Last updated June 27 2020 at 1:05 AM

4067 Botanical - 1W

4067 Botanical Avenue · (314) 626-8846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Shaw Historic District
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4067 Botanical Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110
Shaw Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Another fantastic unit brought to you by Smart Rentals!
Spacious 1 Bedroom in the coolest part of Tower Gove close to Schools, Metrolink, Bus-lines, Restaurants, Recreation and Parks! Move in ready! Come and relax in your oasis! Large kitchen with walk in pantry. Enjoy the original custom build in classic shelving and cabinets in the kitchen. Claw bathtub with walk in closet across the hall. Nice newer deck in back right off the kitchen. Quiet neighborhood with wonderful neighbors!

Owner pays for Water, Sewer and Trash. Tenant pays for Gas, Electric
Laundry Hookups available. Large shared basement with plenty of storage space.

**An additional $40/mo required for CAM (Common Area Maintenance) charges for sewer and trash.

Visit our website to apply now! www.stlsmartrenatls.com

Basement
Yes

Laundry
Hook ups

Flooring
Wood and tile

Deposit
1 Month security deposit

Pet Policy
1 pet, 25 pounds and under. $200 non refundable deposit. Breed must follow city ordinances

Term
1 Year minimum

Schools
Mann Elementary
Fanning Middle
MSB High
Beautiful Shaw neighborhood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4067 Botanical - 1W have any available units?
4067 Botanical - 1W has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4067 Botanical - 1W have?
Some of 4067 Botanical - 1W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4067 Botanical - 1W currently offering any rent specials?
4067 Botanical - 1W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4067 Botanical - 1W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4067 Botanical - 1W is pet friendly.
Does 4067 Botanical - 1W offer parking?
No, 4067 Botanical - 1W does not offer parking.
Does 4067 Botanical - 1W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4067 Botanical - 1W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4067 Botanical - 1W have a pool?
No, 4067 Botanical - 1W does not have a pool.
Does 4067 Botanical - 1W have accessible units?
No, 4067 Botanical - 1W does not have accessible units.
Does 4067 Botanical - 1W have units with dishwashers?
No, 4067 Botanical - 1W does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4067 Botanical - 1W?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr
St. Louis, MO 63128
Piazza on West Pine
3939 W Pine Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
City Side
1115 Carr St
St. Louis, MO 63101
Lofts at Euclid
625 N Euclid Ave
St. Louis, MO 63108
Bogen
1209 Washington Ave
St. Louis, MO 63103
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63105
Paul Brown Loft
206 N 9th Street
St. Louis, MO 63101
1400 Russell Luxury Apartments
1400 Russell Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63104

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

O'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MO
University City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MO
Clayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
NorthamptonShaw Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity