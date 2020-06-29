4067 Botanical - 1W

Amenities
Another fantastic unit brought to you by Smart Rentals!
Spacious 1 Bedroom in the coolest part of Tower Gove close to Schools, Metrolink, Bus-lines, Restaurants, Recreation and Parks! Move in ready! Come and relax in your oasis! Large kitchen with walk in pantry. Enjoy the original custom build in classic shelving and cabinets in the kitchen. Claw bathtub with walk in closet across the hall. Nice newer deck in back right off the kitchen. Quiet neighborhood with wonderful neighbors!
Owner pays for Water, Sewer and Trash. Tenant pays for Gas, Electric
Laundry Hookups available. Large shared basement with plenty of storage space.
**An additional $40/mo required for CAM (Common Area Maintenance) charges for sewer and trash.
Visit our website to apply now! www.stlsmartrenatls.com
Basement
Yes
Laundry
Hook ups
Flooring
Wood and tile
Deposit
1 Month security deposit
Pet Policy
1 pet, 25 pounds and under. $200 non refundable deposit. Breed must follow city ordinances
Term
1 Year minimum
Schools
Mann Elementary
Fanning Middle
MSB High
Beautiful Shaw neighborhood