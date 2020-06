Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities. Remotely allow family members access to the home and save money every month with its smart thermostat. Guard your family and possessions with this state-of-the-art remotely monitored security system.



Section 8 Available.



This spacious two bedroom one bathroom lower level duplex unit won’t last long. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout with updates in the kitchen and bathroom.

Located in St. Louis city within minutes of downtown and easy access to all major highways. AC included

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.