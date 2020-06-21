All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:40 PM

3922 Castleman Avenue

3922 Castleman Avenue · (314) 802-0797
Location

3922 Castleman Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110
Shaw Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2524 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Check out this gorgeous 2,524 square foot 3-story home nestled in the Shaw neighborhood that is now available for lease. Close to Tower Grove Park and The Missouri Botanical Garden. Easy access to Highway 64/40 and Highway 44. As soon as you walk in you will notice the beautiful hardwood floors and original woodwork throughout. Updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and pantry. Other features include: Master bedroom suite, main floor laundry with washer/dryer, main floor full bathroom, extra storage in basement, 4 car garage, additional off-street parking. Pets may be considered on a case by case basis with owner's approval and an additional pet deposit. 1 year minimum lease term. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Available for an immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 Castleman Avenue have any available units?
3922 Castleman Avenue has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3922 Castleman Avenue have?
Some of 3922 Castleman Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3922 Castleman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3922 Castleman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 Castleman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3922 Castleman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3922 Castleman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3922 Castleman Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3922 Castleman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3922 Castleman Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 Castleman Avenue have a pool?
No, 3922 Castleman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3922 Castleman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3922 Castleman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 Castleman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3922 Castleman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
