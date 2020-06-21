3922 Castleman Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Check out this gorgeous 2,524 square foot 3-story home nestled in the Shaw neighborhood that is now available for lease. Close to Tower Grove Park and The Missouri Botanical Garden. Easy access to Highway 64/40 and Highway 44. As soon as you walk in you will notice the beautiful hardwood floors and original woodwork throughout. Updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and pantry. Other features include: Master bedroom suite, main floor laundry with washer/dryer, main floor full bathroom, extra storage in basement, 4 car garage, additional off-street parking. Pets may be considered on a case by case basis with owner's approval and an additional pet deposit. 1 year minimum lease term. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Available for an immediate move in.