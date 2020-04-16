3643 McRee Avenue - b

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Complete remodel! BEAUTIFUL LARGE 1 BED 1 BATH! Perfect for students!



This home has it ALL! In this secure building, this unit features a Google Mini Home System, with thermostat NEST, 1 enclosed garage parking spot, secured swimming pool, brand new deck, washer and dryer in the unit! Free wifi in common area! Professionally managed.



Located in the Tiffany neighborhood in South City, next to Botanical Heights in Tower Grove! Walking distance to SLU and Cardinal Glennon. This unit is perfect for professionals or college students looking for the convenient location. Located within 5 miles of 2 major Interstates! Exploring the numerous attractions in the St. Louis area will be quick and easy! Do not miss out on this wonderful place to live!

Cats and Dogs Allowed. Max 25lb. ($200 non-refundable deposit per pet, 1 pet max)



QUALIFICATIONS:

No evictions in the past 5 years

No felonies in the past 5 years

Income must be at least 3 x the rent.



***Additional $99/month towards water, sewer and trash, maintenance, high speed internet. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR GAS AND ELECTRIC***

INCLUDED IN RENT:

-Washer and Dryer

-Enclosed garage

-Secured pool



To apply and for showings please visit our website at www.stlsmartrentals.com