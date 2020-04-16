All apartments in St. Louis
3643 McRee Avenue - b
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

3643 McRee Avenue - b

3643 Mcree Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3643 Mcree Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110
Tiffany

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Complete remodel! BEAUTIFUL LARGE 1 BED 1 BATH! Perfect for students!

This home has it ALL! In this secure building, this unit features a Google Mini Home System, with thermostat NEST, 1 enclosed garage parking spot, secured swimming pool, brand new deck, washer and dryer in the unit! Free wifi in common area! Professionally managed.

Located in the Tiffany neighborhood in South City, next to Botanical Heights in Tower Grove! Walking distance to SLU and Cardinal Glennon. This unit is perfect for professionals or college students looking for the convenient location. Located within 5 miles of 2 major Interstates! Exploring the numerous attractions in the St. Louis area will be quick and easy! Do not miss out on this wonderful place to live!
Cats and Dogs Allowed. Max 25lb. ($200 non-refundable deposit per pet, 1 pet max)

QUALIFICATIONS:
No evictions in the past 5 years
No felonies in the past 5 years
Income must be at least 3 x the rent.

***Additional $99/month towards water, sewer and trash, maintenance, high speed internet. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR GAS AND ELECTRIC***
INCLUDED IN RENT:
-Washer and Dryer
-Enclosed garage
-Secured pool

To apply and for showings please visit our website at www.stlsmartrentals.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

