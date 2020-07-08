3458 Chippewa Street

Amenities

This brick corner building available for lease on the main floor and basement. It is currently being used as a barbershop, with 2 additional rooms in the back and 2 bathrooms for customers. Full basement storage. The barbershop can be used as multi-use, make your dream business a reality! The barber equipment can be purchased or leased in the building. Also note the building has security cameras and the keyless door entry. The tenant will pay gas, electricity, water, cable. Great location.