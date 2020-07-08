All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:55 AM

3458 Chippewa Street

3458 Chippewa Street · (636) 614-5132
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3458 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO 63118
Dutchtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 3620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

key fob access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
key fob access
This brick corner building available for lease on the main floor and basement. It is currently being used as a barbershop, with 2 additional rooms in the back and 2 bathrooms for customers. Full basement storage. The barbershop can be used as multi-use, make your dream business a reality! The barber equipment can be purchased or leased in the building. Also note the building has security cameras and the keyless door entry. The tenant will pay gas, electricity, water, cable. Great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3458 Chippewa Street have any available units?
3458 Chippewa Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
Is 3458 Chippewa Street currently offering any rent specials?
3458 Chippewa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3458 Chippewa Street pet-friendly?
No, 3458 Chippewa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 3458 Chippewa Street offer parking?
No, 3458 Chippewa Street does not offer parking.
Does 3458 Chippewa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3458 Chippewa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3458 Chippewa Street have a pool?
No, 3458 Chippewa Street does not have a pool.
Does 3458 Chippewa Street have accessible units?
No, 3458 Chippewa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3458 Chippewa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3458 Chippewa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3458 Chippewa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3458 Chippewa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
