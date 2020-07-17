All apartments in St. Louis
3428 Louisiana

3428 Louisiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3428 Louisiana Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63118
Benton Park West

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Benton Park West 3bd/1ba Single Family Home - Recently Updated Benton Park West 3bd/1ba Single Family Home - Spacious, 3 bedroom/1 bath, single family home, ready for move in. Spacious, newly remodeled kitchen with eat-in Comfortable living area. Utility room for washer/dryer hookups, Large Backyard & off store parking

Tenants are responsible for all lawn maintenance, snow removal, W/S/T, and Ameren UE & Laclede Gas services.

Location: Great location within walking distance to Cherokee Street & all it has to offer...restaurants, shops and entertainment. Centrally located in south St. Louis near parks, public transportation and major thoroughfares.

LEASE DETAILS - Security Deposit; 12-month lease minimum; $350 Non-Refundable Pet Fee, Per Pet; Application Fee is $50 per lease due upon approval to screen for evictions, credit, and criminal background; No smoking; Unit available 4/24

Qualifications: - No evictions, felonies, rent or utility collection accounts - Min 3x rent net income monthly

Property is shown Monday, Tuesday, Friday 9am-6pm and Saturdays 9am-2pm. Call or text Theresa at 314-312-2248 to schedule an appointment.

(RLNE5888477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

