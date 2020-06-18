Amenities

Check 1/bed 1/bath HOME (w/ bonus room& HUGE finished basement) Full size W/D included, Secluded fenced-in backyard, One car garage & HUGE SUNROOM! ONLY $800/MO!



Come check out One bedroom ( w/ bonus room) Home at 3404 Itaska!! This spacious home has two separate doors for entry, one to enter your bedroom and one to enter the other enjoyable spaces in the home.



This home was built for relaxing and entertaining-- including but not limited to: a living area with a fireplace, spacious dining room, huge kitchen with natural sunlight-- an exit to an enclosed glass sunroom for BBQ's and relaxing evenings with friends and family. But wait, there's more! The walk out sunroom also leads to a fenced in backyard with a a lovely seating area with covered awning, and a ONE CAR GARAGE!!!



This gorgeous home not only has ample closet space for storage, but has a finished basement for a possible second bedroom! The offshoot of this second bedroom/bonus room can be utilized for ample storage and leads to an exit outside. There is also a FULL SIZE washer/dryer upstairs!!



This house is ready to be made a home! Come check it out!! only 800/mo-- tenant responsible for gas and electric based on usage.



- Income 3x rent per month

- No prior evictions

- No judgments

- No felonies

- Must be able to get utilities turned on (gas and electric)

- No smoking

- No pets



We need the security deposit to hold the unit after approved application, pro-rate rent at day of move in to hand over keys. Every person 18+ must be on the lease.



* All application fees are non-refundable

* Deposits are only refundable after end of lease term ( minimum one year )



