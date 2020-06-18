All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 3404 Itaska.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
3404 Itaska
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

3404 Itaska

3404 Itaska Street · (314) 865-1170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3404 Itaska Street, St. Louis, MO 63111
Dutchtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3404 Itaska · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Check 1/bed 1/bath HOME (w/ bonus room& HUGE finished basement) Full size W/D included, Secluded fenced-in backyard, One car garage & HUGE SUNROOM! ONLY $800/MO! - https://photos.app.goo.gl/jqe1auEokjYns1Qm7

CLICK LINK ABOVE FOR VIRTUAL TOUR!!

Come check out One bedroom ( w/ bonus room) Home at 3404 Itaska!! This spacious home has two separate doors for entry, one to enter your bedroom and one to enter the other enjoyable spaces in the home.

This home was built for relaxing and entertaining-- including but not limited to: a living area with a fireplace, spacious dining room, huge kitchen with natural sunlight-- an exit to an enclosed glass sunroom for BBQ's and relaxing evenings with friends and family. But wait, there's more! The walk out sunroom also leads to a fenced in backyard with a a lovely seating area with covered awning, and a ONE CAR GARAGE!!!

This gorgeous home not only has ample closet space for storage, but has a finished basement for a possible second bedroom! The offshoot of this second bedroom/bonus room can be utilized for ample storage and leads to an exit outside. There is also a FULL SIZE washer/dryer upstairs!!

This house is ready to be made a home! Come check it out!! only 800/mo-- tenant responsible for gas and electric based on usage.

Ask your leasing agent about any running rent specials!!!!

Great apartment? Check. Next step, scope our requirements below:

- Income 3x rent per month
- No prior evictions
- No judgments
- No felonies
- Must be able to get utilities turned on (gas and electric)
- No smoking
- No pets

We need the security deposit to hold the unit after approved application, pro-rate rent at day of move in to hand over keys. Every person 18+ must be on the lease.

* All application fees are non-refundable
* Deposits are only refundable after end of lease term ( minimum one year )

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4779913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 Itaska have any available units?
3404 Itaska has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3404 Itaska have?
Some of 3404 Itaska's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3404 Itaska currently offering any rent specials?
3404 Itaska isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 Itaska pet-friendly?
No, 3404 Itaska is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 3404 Itaska offer parking?
Yes, 3404 Itaska does offer parking.
Does 3404 Itaska have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3404 Itaska offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 Itaska have a pool?
No, 3404 Itaska does not have a pool.
Does 3404 Itaska have accessible units?
No, 3404 Itaska does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 Itaska have units with dishwashers?
No, 3404 Itaska does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3404 Itaska?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkshire Apartments
7315 Hampshire Dr
St. Louis, MO 63109
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Montclair on the Park
18 S Kingshighway Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Melrose Apartments
4065 W Pine Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Forest Park Apartments
5457 Delmar Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63112
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63112
The Lofts at Lafayette Square
1119 Mississippi Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63104
Geneva Apartments
7030 Nottingham Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63119

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MO
St. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
Shaw Historic DistrictSoulard Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity