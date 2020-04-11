All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 3304 Chippewa St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
3304 Chippewa St
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:45 AM

3304 Chippewa St

3304 Chippewa Street · (636) 206-2550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3304 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO 63118
Dutchtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3304 Chippewa St Available 05/22/19 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent!! - Apply online! Contact Vince Rogers @ 901-800-7120 for more information or to schedule a showing. For your financial safety, all payments will be taken in person or through our website only.

The application fee of $50.00 covers our costs to perform a credit check, background check and eviction history record.

Please note this price is for a 2 year lease only.

Please visit our website at www.gmrealtyinc.com to view more available homes for rent.

GM Realty, Inc.
1730 Fenpark Drive | Fenton, MO 63026
636.206.2550

(RLNE4847973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3304 Chippewa St have any available units?
3304 Chippewa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis, MO.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
Is 3304 Chippewa St currently offering any rent specials?
3304 Chippewa St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3304 Chippewa St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3304 Chippewa St is pet friendly.
Does 3304 Chippewa St offer parking?
No, 3304 Chippewa St does not offer parking.
Does 3304 Chippewa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3304 Chippewa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3304 Chippewa St have a pool?
No, 3304 Chippewa St does not have a pool.
Does 3304 Chippewa St have accessible units?
No, 3304 Chippewa St does not have accessible units.
Does 3304 Chippewa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3304 Chippewa St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3304 Chippewa St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3304 Chippewa St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3304 Chippewa St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr
St. Louis, MO 63128
Parc Frontenac
40 N Kingshighway Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Montclair on the Park
18 S Kingshighway Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Lofts at Euclid
625 N Euclid Ave
St. Louis, MO 63108
Forest View East
6724 Clayton Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63139
Forest Park Apartments
5457 Delmar Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63112
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63108
Lofts at OPOP
911 Locust Street
St. Louis, MO 63101

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MO
St. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
Shaw Historic DistrictSoulard Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity